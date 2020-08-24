TshisaLIVE

Nasty C hits back at Nota for claiming he 'made' him rap in isiZulu

24 August 2020 - 15:00
Nasty C won't tolerate any disrespect to his name or brand.
Image: Instagram/Nasty C

Rapper Nasty C took to Twitter to set hip hop artist manager Nota straight after he claimed the credit for encouraging Nasty to rap in isiZulu. 

Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi, who is Kwesta’s former manager and business partner, took to Twitter to throw shade at Cassper Nyovest’s song Bonginkosi and Nasty C’s Zulu rapping in his upcoming album Zulu Man With Some Power. 

The tweet was totes unprovoked, especially since most people had nothing but praise for both Cassper's song and Nasty vernac bars.

Nasty C could have turned a deaf ear to the criticism, but he lost his cool when Nota went on to say that he deserves the credit for apparently being the “reason” why Nasty ventured into rapping in isiZulu.

Lmao aye jun***, stay off Twitter. What f***** nonsense is this? Who let you think you’re that important?” he asked before adding laughing emojis.

The Hell Naw rapper went into a full-on heated rant.

Nasty made sure to let Nota know that he had no influence on any of his moves and also slammed him for piggybacking on Kwesta's star power.

Kwesta is a G.O.A.T because of what he does, his own efforts ... he’s the one doing the magic! You just sitting on his lap singing his name. Now you wanna act like you’ve done something. Ni*** where?” Nasty tweeted.

Read the clapback thread below.

