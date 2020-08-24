Nasty C hits back at Nota for claiming he 'made' him rap in isiZulu
Rapper Nasty C took to Twitter to set hip hop artist manager Nota straight after he claimed the credit for encouraging Nasty to rap in isiZulu.
Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi, who is Kwesta’s former manager and business partner, took to Twitter to throw shade at Cassper Nyovest’s song Bonginkosi and Nasty C’s Zulu rapping in his upcoming album Zulu Man With Some Power.
The tweet was totes unprovoked, especially since most people had nothing but praise for both Cassper's song and Nasty vernac bars.
Nasty C could have turned a deaf ear to the criticism, but he lost his cool when Nota went on to say that he deserves the credit for apparently being the “reason” why Nasty ventured into rapping in isiZulu.
“Lmao aye jun***, stay off Twitter. What f***** nonsense is this? Who let you think you’re that important?” he asked before adding laughing emojis.
Lmao 🤣 aye junkie, stay off Twitter. What fuckn nonsense is this?? Who let you think you’re that important 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/crbkA7tIhJ— #ZMWSP (@Nasty_CSA) August 23, 2020
The Hell Naw rapper went into a full-on heated rant.
Nasty made sure to let Nota know that he had no influence on any of his moves and also slammed him for piggybacking on Kwesta's star power.
“Kwesta is a G.O.A.T because of what he does, his own efforts ... he’s the one doing the magic! You just sitting on his lap singing his name. Now you wanna act like you’ve done something. Ni*** where?” Nasty tweeted.
Read the clapback thread below.
Old ass niggas that been in the game with nothing to show for it, out here coaching. Smh It’s a damn shame— #ZMWSP (@Nasty_CSA) August 23, 2020
As far as pushing the envelope forward, you’re a LITTLE BOY to me.. don’t ever thing you can tell me what music to make and how to make it— #ZMWSP (@Nasty_CSA) August 23, 2020
I showed you OUT THE GATE that I wasnt ever gonna take no type of advice from from ANYBODY . I do whatever the fuck I want & you know that— #ZMWSP (@Nasty_CSA) August 23, 2020
Old ass nigga worried about another man’s plate. YOU A WASTE of air and space. Go do something positive and inspire somebody for once— #ZMWSP (@Nasty_CSA) August 23, 2020
Kwesta is a goat coz of what HE does, his own efforts... he’s the one doing the magic!! you jus sitting on his lap singing his name. Now u wanna act like you’ve done something. Nigga WHERE?!!???— #ZMWSP (@Nasty_CSA) August 23, 2020
All SA rappers. If this nigga says sum about your music/career again.. send him this and tell him to roll his old ass back to 2014 pic.twitter.com/1gHoHuqWgg— #ZMWSP (@Nasty_CSA) August 23, 2020