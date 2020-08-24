TshisaLIVE

SABC clears the air on Sjava's ‘Uzalo axing’

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
24 August 2020 - 12:00
Musician Sjava recently scored a role on popular SABC1 soapie 'Uzalo'.
Musician Sjava recently scored a role on popular SABC1 soapie 'Uzalo'.
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The SABC has responded to claims that musician and actor Jabulani “Sjava” Hadebe has been axed from popular SABC1 soapie Uzalo.

Sjava recently joined the cast of Uzalo as a “trigger-happy killer” deeply steeped in hostel culture.

However his future on the show was cast into doubt this weekend when social media reports claimed that his contract had been terminated because of a sexual assault case against him. City Press added that the SABC had allegedly told Uzalo's executive producers that they had made a mistake by casting him.

Acting SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo told TshisaLIVE that Sjava's contract was for a limited storyline.

“The SABC can confirm that Sjava was on a limited storyline on Uzalo, which will conclude naturally,” she said.

Sjava made headlines late last year after his former partner Lady Zamar opened up on social media about allegedly being abused at the hands of an ex. Even though she didn't mention any names, fans speculated that she might have been referring to Sjava.

Sjava later issued a statement slamming the allegations levelled against him and promising to pursue legal action.

“As a final statement on this matter, I write to you as my colleagues, business partners, peers and supporters to inform you that I will not be engaging on matters of assault and abuse levelled against me on social media or any other platform.

“I have instituted legal proceedings in the high court of SA and as such the matter is now sub judice,” he wrote.

READ MORE

'He's a trigger-happy killer' - Sjava scores 'Uzalo' role

The star is back on the small screen.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Lady Zamar pulls out of Shimza's One Man Show: 'I don't feel safe'

She and her ex Sjava were both on the line-up for the upcoming annual bash.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Sjava says he will fight assault & abuse allegations in the high court

'I won’t be in engaging on matters of assault and abuse levelled against me on social media'
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Inside Mohale and Somizi's surprise weekend away TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Black Coffee shows off limited edition sneakers worth more than R170k TshisaLIVE
  3. Ballin baby! Cassper spoils his unborn son with his first pair of kicks TshisaLIVE
  4. Jub Jub on life after prison: 'Everybody wasn't answering my calls, now all of ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Tito Mboweni's dance moves to Jerusalema challenge will make your ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X