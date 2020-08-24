Surprise! It's another girl for Kwesta and Yolanda

Reflecting on Khai's excitement at having a sibling, Yolanda said she is “so involved and so protective”.

“My little girl couldn’t be happier, she’s so involved and so protective over me and her sibling. She fusses over me, won’t let me strain myself and goes above and beyond. Her favourite thing to do is to pack her sibling’s clothes and to get the nursery ready.

“I thank God each day for giving us this gift to give to you. You are already the best big sister ever, Khai.”

The couple announced Yolanda's pregnancy earlier this month, posting snaps from their cute maternity photo shoot.

Yolanda told her followers that the baby is due in just three months.

Kwesta said when they had wanted to grow their family, “God showed up”.

“Like everyone, we take small strides each day to try to reach those [goals] together. There has been joy, pain, love, gratitude, disappointment, love, gains, losses, love, Katlehong, Maldives, love, Kisses, Voetseks, love, strength, fear, love, good hair days and that thing on my head, and then love once again.

“Then we try grow that, grow us and when we wanted to grow the family, God showed up.”

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in 2018, Kwesta opened up about balancing his career and making time for his daughter.

“It's sometimes impossible to do both, you end up having to pick one as per day or based on the urgency or importance of what you need to do. But I try to do my best to not work too much or not to spend too much time with my family, neglecting music. It's a difficult balance to master and in fact, you never get to a point where you have the 'hang of it' but I try every day.”