TshisaLIVE

WATCH | AKA and his bae's smooth dance off in the kitchen is goals

24 August 2020 - 13:00
Rapper AKA seen here with his girlfriend.
Rapper AKA seen here with his girlfriend.
Image: Instagram/AKA via welcometoromesa

Not that he's ever tried to hide it before, but rapper AKA is smitten with his bae, Nelli Tembe, and the megacy can't help but be happy at his elaborate displays of affection and joy.

AKA has made it clear before that he's a "love out loud" type of guy, and over the weekend he and his girlfriend had a blast showing off some of the fun they have when they are together.

Revealing that he's joined TikTok and that he and Nelli are fans of musical duo Disclosure, AKA posted a video of a smooth dance off in his kitchen on the 'gram.

Like a scene out of a romcom, the pair got goofy as they danced, with AKA taking centre stage and Nellie jamming along as she stood over the stove cooking.

Check it out below.

AKA and his bae look happy and they have the glow to match!

And in case you had any doubts, the rapper also posted a snap of himself and Nelli playing around.

View this post on Instagram

1 + 1 💜 📸 by @welcometoromesa

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

READ MORE

AKA responds to fans giving him props for loving his bae boldly: Thank you, she’s a flame

Arggg man... Mega is in love!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | AKA is a man in love: 'Get yourself a 21-year-old'

"Find yourself a lekker 21-year-old my broer. Trust me."
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

AKA: I’ve been single since 2019. What was I supposed to do? Inform you?

Weeks after a video of him kissing a 'mysterious' woman nearly shut down the internet, AKA has spilt the tea of his split from DJ Zinhle
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Five snaps from AKA’s weekend with his 'bae'

Rapper AKA still has the streets guessing
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Inside Mohale and Somizi's surprise weekend away TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Black Coffee shows off limited edition sneakers worth more than R170k TshisaLIVE
  3. Ballin baby! Cassper spoils his unborn son with his first pair of kicks TshisaLIVE
  4. Jub Jub on life after prison: 'Everybody wasn't answering my calls, now all of ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Tito Mboweni's dance moves to Jerusalema challenge will make your ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X