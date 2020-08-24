WATCH | AKA and his bae's smooth dance off in the kitchen is goals

Not that he's ever tried to hide it before, but rapper AKA is smitten with his bae, Nelli Tembe, and the megacy can't help but be happy at his elaborate displays of affection and joy.

AKA has made it clear before that he's a "love out loud" type of guy, and over the weekend he and his girlfriend had a blast showing off some of the fun they have when they are together.

Revealing that he's joined TikTok and that he and Nelli are fans of musical duo Disclosure, AKA posted a video of a smooth dance off in his kitchen on the 'gram.

Like a scene out of a romcom, the pair got goofy as they danced, with AKA taking centre stage and Nellie jamming along as she stood over the stove cooking.

Check it out below.