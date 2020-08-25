Candice Modiselle defends Bontle & Priddy Ugly: Y’all disrespect them for s**ts and giggles

Actress Candice Modiselle is gatvol of people always coming for her sister, TV personality Bontle, and rapper Priddy Ugly, saying the couple were often disrespected just for the fun of it.

Trolls yet again dragged the couple over the weekend after a video of Bontle opening Priddy Ugly's phone with her fingerprint went viral. Several users responded to the video, claiming that Bontle had access because “she's the breadwinner” in the relationship and that it would all “end in tears”.

While some joined in the mockery, others defended the couple and said it was “disgusting” how they were disrespected.

Candice came to the pair's defence with a pretty strong sub to all the haters.

“Why do people feel so comfortable to say half of the things they say on this app? Is it clout? Are they projecting? Is it crack? Knowing they won’t have to account? 'It’s just Twitter' logic? How has blatant disrespect become such a norm here? I genuinely don’t get it,” she wrote.