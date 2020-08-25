Candice Modiselle defends Bontle & Priddy Ugly: Y’all disrespect them for s**ts and giggles
Actress Candice Modiselle is gatvol of people always coming for her sister, TV personality Bontle, and rapper Priddy Ugly, saying the couple were often disrespected just for the fun of it.
Trolls yet again dragged the couple over the weekend after a video of Bontle opening Priddy Ugly's phone with her fingerprint went viral. Several users responded to the video, claiming that Bontle had access because “she's the breadwinner” in the relationship and that it would all “end in tears”.
While some joined in the mockery, others defended the couple and said it was “disgusting” how they were disrespected.
Candice came to the pair's defence with a pretty strong sub to all the haters.
“Why do people feel so comfortable to say half of the things they say on this app? Is it clout? Are they projecting? Is it crack? Knowing they won’t have to account? 'It’s just Twitter' logic? How has blatant disrespect become such a norm here? I genuinely don’t get it,” she wrote.
💯 I never respond to trolls. Adults that haven’t outgrown their class clown/bully antics. More often than not they’re fishing for a reaction, tweeting from a place of inadequacy, where the RTs make them feel validated. Many are projecting or fishing for clout. It’s sad really. https://t.co/I8Ww7WOEvO— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) August 23, 2020
She then addressed the matter head on, saying her sister and brother-in-law were disrespected “for sh*ts and giggles”.
“Honestly. The most unwarranted disrespect, for sh*ts & giggles. I admire how unmoved they are by the noise. Two people harmlessly going about their lives, married, in love, collectively securing bags and raising the most gorgeous little girl. I’ll forever stan, 11 years and counting,” she wrote.
To drive home her point she posted a series of snaps of the pair living their best lives with their daughter.
In this home, we celebrate & protect young healthy black love. I can never doubt God’s existence because I’ve seen his love manifest through this family 🙏🏽✨ Ho lokile. It is well. #HaMoloi pic.twitter.com/xFAI3c6O2T— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) August 23, 2020
Candice said she was tired of mincing her words and was going to call out BS when she saw it.
“I, much like everyone else on this app, am human. If I don’t appreciate something, I’m calling it out. That shouldn’t be seen as 'stooping down'. My mom didn’t raise a woman that passively tolerates disrespect. Not on my watch,” she told a fan.
Couldn’t agree more. The “It will end in tears” narrative is very telling. Misery loves company. https://t.co/8yEXWJ4zok— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) August 23, 2020
Bontle has previously addressed the hate towards the couple, saying the critics were not worth her time or energy.
“I don’t care to address anything with anyone who has made any prior judgment on any subject matter, but especially personal to me, without context or some understanding on what it is being discussed.”