Hollywood comedian Luenell gushes over Mzansi's Nomzamo Mbatha: 'I love me some zamo!'

SA-born actress Nomzamo Mbatha continues to impress on the global stage with international comedian Luenell heaping praise on the star.

Nomzamo was just out on the 'gram on Monday evening, when Luenell hit the comments section and tagged a friend, saying “this is my SA friend I was telling you about”.

The Boondocks and The Tracy Morgan Show star said that she was a big fan of the star.

“I love me some Zamo,” she added, along with a smiling face and balloon emoji.

Nomzamo has been rubbing shoulders with some of Hollywood's most famous faces since her move to America last year.

Her role in the upcoming film Coming to America 2 has also seen her rub shoulders with the likes of Eddie Murphy, James Earl Jones, Arsenio Hall, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, Kiki Layne, Rick Ross, Teyana Taylor and Garcelle Beauvais.

The star also got a birthday shoutout from several famous faces last month, including Destiny's Child musician Kelly Rowland.