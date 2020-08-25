IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans hurt that Pretty didn’t make the cut in Mam’ Sonto’s will
While Gomora's Pretty is notorious for being petty and unnecessarily dramatic at times, Monday's episode had fans coming out in her defence when it was discovered that Mam' Sonto had changed her will and given everything to Thati.
It's no secret that Mam' Sonto's fave child is her “Thati ma baby” but even the viewers had to agree that leaving everything, including the tavern that Pretty is responsible for, to Thati was a heartless move.
More than the fact that Pretty takes care of Sonto, her business and everybody in the household, the girl has been trying her utmost best to get into her mother's good books.
Even though she has no idea why her mother loves her sister more than her, she has been going out of her way to find ways to bond with Sonto. No matter what she does, Mam' Sonto still finds a way to let her know that she will never measure up and that was proved by the will she found.
Even though some viewers agreed with Sonto that if Pretty inherited everything, she probably wouldn't share it, some felt she at least still deserved the tavern.
Most were just feeling sorry for poor Pretty. Must suck not to be your mama's fave.
Check out their reactions below.
This is really painful what’s happened to Pretty 😓#gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/qMPAbWBKT1— @realDANITO (hacked💔) (@Bhut_Jama) August 24, 2020
Bathong!! How could Mam Sonto do this to Pretty? #GomoraMzansi #Gomora pic.twitter.com/BfaEq5Aey7— Bra Hloni (@HonourableHloni) August 24, 2020
#GomoraMzanzi #Gomora #gomoramzansi— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) August 24, 2020
Pretty doesn't deserve this pic.twitter.com/MWHrojjLMZ
I'm so angry and sad for pretty😭😭parents can be toxic sometimes and favorable its so annoying. Not sure what's the deal but pretty deserves love and everything Nthati is getting. She's always there for Sonto, even when Ntathi left. #Gomora #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/0lVpjLH3wo— Lusanda Somdaka (@LusandaSomdaka) August 24, 2020
Normally Pretty is a piece of work...but in this instance uright....— Dee 🌻 (@sepengkb) August 24, 2020
Her mum's decision will deepen her resentment for 'Thati 😖...#Gomora #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/WiqoEQzRR3
Just when Pretty was starting to bond with her Mom #gomoramzansi #Gomora pic.twitter.com/XWoQeXy28Q— Teboho🇱🇸 (@tebza_bells) August 24, 2020
The only thing that can have Pretty all worked up is something nthati is involved in #Gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/tSsfm3hkNq— Sharon (@SharonMahlaela) August 24, 2020
I understand Pretty's fraustration, sometimes if u are not successful as your sister is, u tend to be useless in the eyes of your parent. No matter what u do but its not good enough 😭😭😭#Gomora #gomoramzansi #GomoraMzanzi pic.twitter.com/b4JRY8EWfW— Bongani Selepe (@BonganiSelepe22) August 24, 2020