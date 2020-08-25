TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans hurt that Pretty didn’t make the cut in Mam’ Sonto’s will

25 August 2020 - 13:00
Gomora's Pretty feels like her mother has something against her.
Image: Mzansi Magic/YouTube

While Gomora's Pretty is notorious for being petty and unnecessarily dramatic at times, Monday's episode had fans coming out in her defence when it was discovered that Mam' Sonto had changed her will and given everything to Thati.

It's no secret that Mam' Sonto's fave child is her “Thati ma baby” but even the viewers had to agree that leaving everything, including the tavern that Pretty is responsible for, to Thati was a heartless move.

More than the fact that Pretty takes care of Sonto, her business and everybody in the household, the girl has been trying her utmost best to get into her mother's good books.

Even though she has no idea why her mother loves her sister more than her, she has been going out of her way to find ways to bond with Sonto. No matter what she does, Mam' Sonto still finds a way to let her know that she will never measure up and that was proved by the will she found.

Even though some viewers agreed with Sonto that if Pretty inherited everything, she probably wouldn't share it, some felt she at least still deserved the tavern.

Most were just feeling sorry for poor Pretty. Must suck not to be your mama's fave.

Check out their reactions below.

