Minister Lindiwe Zulu defends ‘one hit wonder’ Master KG

Minister of social development Lindiwe Zulu has slammed suggestions that Jerusalema hitmakers Master KG and Nomcebo may turn out to be one-hit wonders, saying that the musos should be given support.

The pair's hit single has swept the globe, topped the charts and spawned a viral dance challenge. Easily the biggest SA export of 2020, the song has earned the musos praise from all quarters in Mzansi.

Speaking to Sowetan last month, Master KG compared the impact of the song to the Macarena.

“It reminds me of the song called Macarena in the 90s when I was still young. Now it is happening to my song and it's a blessing indeed.”

Sunday World's Shwashwi played on this comparison, saying: “I worry that like the Macarena hitmakers, this may just be a one-hit wonder that spells the end of Master KG and Nomcebo. Please let it not be so.”

Lindiwe posted a snap of the comments on her Instagram this week and slammed their “negativity”.