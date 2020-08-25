Nasty C on being Mzansi's 'big hope' internationally: I don’t feel any pressure

Rapper Nasty C has been described as the next big thing to come out of Mzansi, and while the labels may come with a heavy burden, the star is taking it all in his stride.

The Palm Trees hitmaker has BEEN making waves across the world, working with some of the world’s most famous rappers and recently signed to Def Jam recordings in America.

There is a lot of hype around the star, but he told TshisaLIVE that he doesn’t feel the pressure of expectation on him.

“I don’t feel any pressure. I actually like it. I like that they say that (I am the next big thing), because that makes me feel good. Pressure is something they came up with, not me. I don’t feel any of it.”

The star is preparing to release his album Zulu Man With Some Power this Friday but pre-released it on Apple Music last week.

The cover features Nasty C dressed in traditional clothing and surrounded by alligators and African wildlife.

“I was trying to create my own world with the same dynamics that I live in, this industry where everything looks beautiful and magical at first glance, but on second glance is filled with evil things.

“I have to take so long before I decide whether to trust something or somebody because I don’t know if it is fake. It is hard to tell straight up. I have learnt from personal experience that things are not as they seem at first glance.”

The star was applauded by fans and critics for his song Zulu Man, which features him rapping a whole verse in Zulu.

He explained how it came about.

“I was in LA for a month working with producer NO I.D. One random day, I decided to do a verse in Zulu. I think I started it out in Zulu and I just ran with it for the whole verse.”

The album is now available to pre-save on streaming services.