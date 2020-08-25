TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Cici shuts down Photoshop claims: 'I’m not editing those pics'

25 August 2020 - 08:00
Songstress Cici is looking like a sexy mommy.
Image: Instagram/Cici

Singer Cici has been hard at work to get her body back into shape after giving birth a few months ago, and decided to share the journey to shut down all the "Photoshop" comments that have landed on her social media.

The new mommy has been losing weight and looking like a yummy mummy, and some of her fans have questioned how she "snapped back" so quickly.

Cici took to Instagram to thank her personal trainer and the aesthetic clinic that helped her achieve her progress so far. She also took the time to make it clear to her followers that she wasn't editing her pictures.

"Just wanted to share this really quick. The results are really satisfactory. This is after four sessions of fat freeze and cavitation. Thank you for being hard on me during training to fast track my weight loss.

"So y'all better know I’m not editing those pics . I think I’m almost ready for my sculpting process," she said.

Check out her before and after snaps below.

Sis isn't done yet, but she already looks AMAZING!

Check out some of her snaps below.

Brave heart 🖤🖤🖤

