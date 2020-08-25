Somizi: Women in SA are safer in the Kruger Park among lions than at home or in the streets

Media personality Somizi has weighed in on the rising number of GBV-related cases and femicide, saying that women in SA are safer in game parks surrounded by wild animals than at home with their loved ones.

Monday was the one-year anniversary of the death of 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana, who was raped and murdered at a post office in Cape Town.

As Mzansi remembered her death and the many that have followed since then, they were triggered. Somizi was one of them.

“A woman in SA is safer in the Kruger Park among lions and snakes, than at home or in the streets,” he shared on his Instagram, unapologetically.

Somizi also took some time to slam police brutality against black people in the US after the recent shooting of yet another unarmed black man.

“A dog in the USA stands a better, longer lifespan than a black person. Shame on you America.”