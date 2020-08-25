TshisaLIVE

Somizi: Women in SA are safer in the Kruger Park among lions than at home or in the streets

25 August 2020 - 18:00
Somizi has expressed concern for the safety of women in SA.
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

Media personality Somizi has weighed in on the rising number of GBV-related cases and femicide, saying that women in SA are safer in game parks surrounded by wild animals than at home with their loved ones.

Monday was the one-year anniversary of the death of 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana, who was raped and murdered at a post office in Cape Town.

As Mzansi remembered her death and the many that have followed since then, they were triggered. Somizi was one of them.

“A woman in SA is safer in the Kruger Park among lions and snakes, than at home or in the streets,” he shared on his Instagram, unapologetically.

Somizi also took some time to slam police brutality against black people in the US after the recent shooting of yet another unarmed black man.

“A dog in the USA stands a better, longer lifespan than a black person. Shame on you America.”

Somizi went on to celebrate black people and Africa, by sharing a video of young Ghanaian dancers with a powerful quote on unity.

No wonder they hate us, because they can't be us. No wonder they divided us, because they knew that together we would run the world. Africa. They can take away everything but there's one thing they will never take away from us, the AFRICA in us,” he said.

