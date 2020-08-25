Zenande Mfenyana worried about SA: I’m seeing post after post with people not wearing masks

South Africans were obviously ecstatic about the move to level 2 of the nationwide lockdown, and many set out to make up for lost time by partying, grooving and drinking, much to the concern of actress Zenande Mfenyana.

Zenande is one of many people who have expressed their concern that the near future looks bleak for South Africans if they keep embracing level 2 like it's level zero.

She took to her Twitter page on Monday to ask people why they weren't wearing masks in the thousands of snaps they've shared of themselves "outside".

"Is Covid-19 over? I’m seeing post after post with people not wearing masks. Can someone make me understand, please?" she asked.