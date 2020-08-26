TshisaLIVE

Here's a glimpse of DJ Zinhle's newly opened Airbnb

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
26 August 2020 - 18:00
DJ Zinhle has joined the Airbnb business.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

You could soon be staying over at a place designed by one of the continent's biggest female entertainers, DJ Zinhle.

The star, who is known for her interior decorating skills, has kitted out an apartment and joined the world of Airbnb.

She has been working on the project for a while now and took to social media on Tuesday to announce that the pad was open for business.

“We are Airbnb ready! Finally done working on this project and I love the results,” she said.

Zinhle added that the project had given her “so much joy” and thanked her friend Zak and colleagues at her home design and furniture brand Jiyane Atelier.

Speaking about the project earlier this month, the star admitted to having some challenges decorating the place because she was only able to buy everything online.

'But it’s all coming together,” she reassured fans.

The apartment brings in black and white tiles with dark coloured furniture, fixtures and fittings.

The main bedroom is decorated with a dark feature wall and white accents.

Take a look at some snaps from the place:

