Melanie Bala defends Mbalula’s call for zero drinking & driving limit
'Enough is enough,' Mel said
Media personality Melanie Bala has spoken out in defence of transport minister Fikile Mbalula, who recently proposed changes to the legal blood alcohol concentration limit for drivers to be reduced to zero percent, but several others opposed the idea.
Mel added her voice to the wave of support for the proposal, especially after the shocking number of accidents caused by drunk drivers since the ban on alcohol sales was lifted.
The media personality said she felt it was necessary.
“Absolutely no alcohol will be allowed in your system as a driver. That’s the plan. I think it’s necessary. Enough is enough,” Melanie said.
Others opposed to the idea had many reasons, including the fact that they felt there are many other elements, such as traffic officers accepting bribes, that would make the proposal fail.
Songstress Simphiwe Dana also weighed in on the matter, making it clear it was government's job to ensure drunk drivers know there are huge consequences if they are found on the roads.
In her attempt to drive home the point, Simphiwe highlighted the harsh regulations countries like Germany impose on drunk drivers.
“In Germany, if you’re caught drunk driving your licence is cancelled for two years. And it’s an estimated R100,000 to get your licence again. I don’t agree with the last part, but if government did their job there would be fewer drunk drivers on roads,” she said.
