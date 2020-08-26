Melanie Bala defends Mbalula’s call for zero drinking & driving limit

Media personality Melanie Bala has spoken out in defence of transport minister Fikile Mbalula, who recently proposed changes to the legal blood alcohol concentration limit for drivers to be reduced to zero percent, but several others opposed the idea.

Mel added her voice to the wave of support for the proposal, especially after the shocking number of accidents caused by drunk drivers since the ban on alcohol sales was lifted.

The media personality said she felt it was necessary.

“Absolutely no alcohol will be allowed in your system as a driver. That’s the plan. I think it’s necessary. Enough is enough,” Melanie said.