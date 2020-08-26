Pearl Thusi shares clip of Beyoncé saying 'Brown Skin Girl' is for women of all shades to settle score

The mother of three recently released the music video which features her 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, actress Lupita Nyong'o and her best friend Kelly Rowland.

Earlier this month, Pearl shared a picture of herself in a bikini and captioned it with the song's lyrics. Her fans did not take kindly to the post which quickly sparked a heated conversation about colourism.

Many said Pearl, being a light-skinned black woman is not considered “too black”, and therefore she cannot relate to the struggles of darker-skinned black women like Lupita and Kelly Rowland.

Pearl would not be drawn into the debate as she responded, “people who don’t like you will even hate how you blink. Just keep walking your path. If they were focused on their own path they wouldn’t have time to address every little thing about you.”

Some of her followers responded positively to the post by saying Beyoncé would not have divided black women based on the shades of their skin colour.