Pearl Thusi shares clip of Beyoncé saying 'Brown Skin Girl' is for women of all shades to settle score

26 August 2020 - 12:44 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Pearl Thusi has been criticised for associating with 'Brown Skin Girl'.
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Thusi

Pearl Thusi has settled a score with Twitter users who slammed her for associating with Beyonce's global hit song 'Brown Skin Girl” because she is not “dark-skinned enough”.

She shared a clip of Good Morning America's exclusive response from Beyoncè where she talks about the message behind the song.

“It was so important for me and Brown Skinned Girl that we represented all different shades of brown and I wanted every single character to be shot in a regal light. It was important that we're all in this together and we're celebrating each other,” Beyoncè says in the clip.

The mother of three recently released the music video which features her 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, actress Lupita Nyong'o and her best friend Kelly Rowland.

Earlier this month, Pearl shared a picture of herself in a bikini and captioned it with the song's lyrics. Her fans did not take kindly to the post which quickly sparked a heated conversation about colourism.

Many said Pearl, being a light-skinned black woman is not considered “too black”, and therefore she cannot relate to the struggles of darker-skinned black women like Lupita and Kelly Rowland.

Pearl would not be drawn into the debate as she responded, “people who don’t like you will even hate how you blink. Just keep walking your path. If they were focused on their own path they wouldn’t have time to address every little thing about you.”

Some of her followers responded positively to the post by saying Beyoncé would not have divided black women based on the shades of their skin colour.

