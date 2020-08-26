Siyasanga Papu of 'Gomora' on how Sonto’s favouritism made Pretty bitter

Gomora's Pretty may be one of TV's pettiest and most bitter women at the moment but the actress behind the character, Siyasanga Papu, has advised fans to give her a chance so they can see past the front and learn what made her “bitter Betty”.

Siyasanga's character doesn't have much going for her and so fans have concluded that she's jealous of her sister Onthatile and petty because she wants Thati's life.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Siyasanga said viewers would — at a later stage — get the opportunity to understand why Sonto treats Pretty so unfairly. She said she hoped that fans of Gomora at least understand that Pretty wasn't always the petty, bitter woman she comes across as.

“She is bitter, in fact on set we walk around calling her 'Bitter Betty'. There's nothing pretty about her hard shell, but actually she's all warm and squishy inside and she's very protective of her family.

“The thing is, a person doesn't get that way because of something small. I think something major needs to happen to a person to reach a point where one is so petty, bitter and always angry and always lashing out.”