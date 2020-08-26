Tweeps want to borrow Buhle's liver and English after last night's episode of 'Gomora'

Viewers of Gomora can't decide whether to call Buhle's behaviour on Tuesday night's episode brave, necessary or blatantly disrespectful after she told principal Melusi Dlamini to mind his own business and stay out of her love life.

Buhle and Ntokozo's parents, who have a long and complicated history themselves, recently found out their children are dating. While the parents went into the typical “your child is not good enough for my child” fight, the young lovers were fighting for their love.

Fans were left shook by Buhle's bravery when Melusi (Ntokozo's dad and Gomora High principal) called them into his office to demand that they break up, but sis wasn't having any of it.

Buhle used her “Sandton English” and eloquently disrespected Melusi in front of Ntokozo by putting him in his place. In addition to telling him to stop acting like her father, moghel also made it a point to let Melusi know she knew he is her mother's first love and that their love was also “forbidden” l.

Buhle told her principal to stay out of her love life and to never call her into his office unless it had to do with her school work.

Ntokozo sat there with a smirk on his face while his girlfriend told his dad off in her perfect English.

Viewers were both horrified and impressed by the “ama2000s” freedom Buhle displayed because “back in their day”, a teenager would never even dream about talking back to an adult or a figure of authority like that.

They flooded the TL with memes as they reacted.