IN MEMES | The streets agree that Leeto of 'Skeem Saam' deserves better than Noah & Mokgadi

Skeem Saam fans are hopeful now that Leeto finally knows how evil his stepson, wife and mother-in-law are, he'll finally do the right thing and walk out, at least before something happens to him.

After having had the wool pulled over his eyes for the longest time by Mokgadi regarding the crimes Noah had committed, viewers were excited that Leeto would finally learn the truth. Not only that Noah started the nut factory fire that killed Koloi's mother but also the fact that Mokgadi found out and helped him lie to the police.

Viewers want the whole truth to come out and force Leeto to see that his “happy family” is nothing but a front because both his wife and stepson are pathological liars. The fact that Leeto's mother-in-law also has gangster tendencies also made viewers believe that Leeto's life might be on the line if he doesn't cut his losses.

In addition to being shocked by the fact that Leeto is so gullible — for a lawyer at least — they want him to stay alive and keep his job, something they are sure won't happen if he stays married to Mokgadi.

Check out their reactions below.