TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | The streets agree that Leeto of 'Skeem Saam' deserves better than Noah & Mokgadi

27 August 2020 - 12:00
Eric Macheru plays Leeto on Skeem Saam.
Eric Macheru plays Leeto on Skeem Saam.
Image: Via Eric's Instagram

Skeem Saam fans are hopeful now that Leeto finally knows how evil his stepson, wife and mother-in-law are, he'll finally do the right thing and walk out, at least before something happens to him.

After having had the wool pulled over his eyes for the longest time by Mokgadi regarding the crimes Noah had committed, viewers were excited that Leeto would finally learn the truth. Not only that Noah started the nut factory fire that killed Koloi's mother but also the fact that Mokgadi found out and helped him lie to the police.

Viewers want the whole truth to come out and force Leeto to see that his “happy family” is nothing but a front because both his wife and stepson are pathological liars. The fact that Leeto's mother-in-law also has gangster tendencies also made viewers believe that Leeto's life might be on the line if he doesn't cut his losses.

In addition to being shocked by the fact that Leeto is so gullible — for a lawyer at least — they want him to stay alive and keep his job, something they are sure won't happen if he stays married to Mokgadi.

Check out their reactions below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans are gatvol of Mokgadi protecting Noah

Is Noah about to get away with it?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans question why Magongwa is on Manaka’s case about Charity

One thing is clear, Magongwa has deep issues he needs to deal with!
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

IN MEMES | Mokgadi’s 'Boyza' was arrested & 'Skeem Saam' fans loved every second

The question now is: Will the charges stick?
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Innocent Sadiki on making a living during Covid-19: 'No option isn't dangerous'

"All one can do is keep a positive attitude, great hygiene practices and just pray that God protects us."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Minister Lindiwe Zulu defends ‘one hit wonder’ Master KG TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Riky Rick on being labelled a ‘fake’ in America for sounding like Nas TshisaLIVE
  3. SABC clears the air on Sjava's ‘Uzalo axing’ TshisaLIVE
  4. Mampintsha has fans in a tizz over his 'limited edition sneakers' worth more ... TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Ginger Mary of 'Uyajola 99' made fans lose focus with her English TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'You can never get used to death': Meet Cambrian graveyard's only female ...
'Like Christmas’: Liquor stores overrun after fake alcohol ban voice note
X