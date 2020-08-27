Mihlali Ndamase still fuming after being s*ut shamed: Imagine listening to irrational thinkers

Influencer Mihlali Ndamase's rant after a man sl** shamed her ignited havoc on the TL as women took the opportunity to lambaste men who were constantly “policing” their behaviour.

What started out as a stinging response directed at one man morphed into a bigger discussion in which women spoke out against men constantly dictating how women should live their lives and further expanded into how the mentality that women can be controlled may be one of the leading reasons for GBV in Mzansi.

Despite all the shots thrown at her as she trended for more than 24 hours on Twitter, Mihlali stood firm on her word. She continued to speak her truth, not mincing her words as men on her TL tried to justify their opinions.

“I said what I said mntakabawo.”

“Bloody cowards, all they know is being entitled to women’s bodies and lives,” Mihlali said in response to other women who echoed her viral sentiments.