OPINION | It’s the audacity men have, that male entitlement that infuriates me!

I'm just gonna start off by saying, this conversation is exhausting. We, as women, are genuinely tired of explaining something that we think is simple but men insist on making complicated because it doesn't suit them. This conversation is: “women don't owe men s***".

Perhaps the fact that I have to pen this opinion piece (read mini open letter) to add to the stacks of letters, millions of tweets and other social media and real life expressions from women globally, all asking men to JUST LET THEM BE, attests to why we're exhausted.

Men understand freedom of everything except when it comes to freedom to be a woman. All of a Sunday a woman can't be this, or she's labelled as that, and if she dares to do this, then she's definitely that.

Most recent and perfect example: Some narrow-minded man decided that by sharing her casual dating experiences, vlogger Mihlali Ndamase was applying for leader of the “loose girls club” and was essentially telling young women to whore themselves out to various men.

This is dumb. You and I know that the nincompoop's opinion is dumb, but he and his host of friends see nothing wrong with jumping to that conclusion.

That is why Mihlali can't be blamed for losing her cool and going off, on her Insta stories.