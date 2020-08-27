SA actors excited about Royal Soapie Awards — here’s the full list

1 Magic's popular telenovela The River is leading the pack on the nominees list of the annual Royalty Soapie Awards, announced on Wednesday by founder and actress Winnie Ntshaba.

Winnie was joined by comedian Mpho Popps as they announced the nominees Oscar style, in an empty theatre to adhere to Covid-19 regulations. The nominations announcement was recorded in studio and included commentary by previous Royalty Soapie Awards winners, who gave fans insight into the soapie world.

The River, which has scooped many awards since it first aired and has a strong fan base due to it's gripping storyline and skilled actors, continued its success streak by bagging 13 nominations

Close on The River's tail is the relatively new Gomora and The Queen.

Gomora has won the hearts of Mzansi and clearly those of the panel as it scored 12 nods. The actors were super excited, especially newcomer nominees Siphesihle Ndaba, who plays Maze and Sicelo Buthelezi who plays Teddy.

The public vote for the Most Popular Soapie continues until midnight on August 31.

The Royalty Soapie Awards will be broadcast on September 26 on SABC 1 at 8pm.

Here are some of the reactions from SA's fave actors.