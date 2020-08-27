TshisaLIVE

SA actors excited about Royal Soapie Awards — here’s the full list

27 August 2020 - 10:00
Actress Winnie Ntshaba hosted the Royalty Soapie Awards nominee announcement with comedian Mpho Popps.
1 Magic's popular telenovela The River is leading the pack on the nominees list of the annual Royalty Soapie Awards, announced on Wednesday by founder and actress Winnie Ntshaba.

Winnie was joined by comedian Mpho Popps as they announced the nominees Oscar style, in an empty theatre to adhere to Covid-19 regulations. The nominations announcement was recorded in studio and included commentary by previous Royalty Soapie Awards winners, who gave fans insight into the soapie world.

The River, which has scooped many awards since it first aired and has a strong fan base due to it's gripping storyline and skilled actors, continued its success streak by bagging 13 nominations

Close on The River's tail is the relatively new Gomora and The Queen.

Gomora has won the hearts of Mzansi and clearly those of the panel as it scored 12 nods. The actors were super excited, especially newcomer nominees Siphesihle Ndaba, who plays Maze and Sicelo Buthelezi who plays Teddy.

The public vote for the Most Popular Soapie continues until midnight on August 31.  

The Royalty Soapie Awards will be broadcast on September 26 on SABC 1 at 8pm.

Here are some of the reactions from SA's fave actors.

Here is the full list of the RSA 2020 nominees:

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION

7de Laan

Getroud met Rugby

Gomora

Isibaya

The River

 OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM

Gomora

Isibaya

Lithapo

The Queen

The River

 OUTSTANDING EDITING TEAM

Arendsvlei

Gomora

Isibaya

Suidooster

The River

 OUTSTANDING LIGHTING

Arendsvlei

Gomora

Isibaya

The Queen

The River

 OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP & HAIR

7de Laan

Gomora

Muvhango

The Queen

The River

 OUTSTANDING WARDROBE

Binnelanders

Gomora

Suidooster

The Queen

The River

 OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM

Arendsvlei

Gomora

Isithembiso

Skeem Saam

The River

 OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR

7de Laan                               Dann-Jaques Mouton as Justin Booysen

Isidingo                                 Luzuko Nkqeto as Bangizizwe

The Queen                            Sthembiso Khoza as Shaka Khoza

The Throne                           Jeremia Phele as Uncle Maswabi

Uzalo                                      Simphiwe Majozi as Sbu

 

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Generations: The Legacy  Nomsa Buthelezi as Boipelo

Gomora                                 Sannah Mchunu as Zodwa

Gomora                                 Siyasanga Papu as Pretty

Skeem Saam                         Lydia Mokgokoloshi as Koko Mantsha

The Queen                            Zandile Msutwana as Vuyiswa

 OUTSTANDING NEWCOMER

Arendsvlei                             Cantona James as Daniel Lafras

Gomora                                 Sicelo Buthelezi as Teddy

Gomora                                 Siphesihle Ndaba as Mazet

Suidooster                            Richard September as Bennie

The River                               Thembinkosi Mthembu as Mabutho

 OUTSTANDING COUPLE

Arendsvlei                             Roberto Kyle as Leeroy Foster and  Craig Adriaanse as Wesley                                                         

Binnelanders                        Germandt Geldenhuys as Louis Koster and Je-Ani Swiegelaar as                                                Naomi Koster                                                      

Getroud met Rugby             David Louw as Simon Greeff and Christel van den Bergh as                                                       Renate Greef       

Isidingo                                 Thulani Mtsweni as Sibiya and Nasiphi Ntabeni as Cebisa       

The River                               Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe and Hlomla Dandala as Zweli             

 OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR

Arendsvlei                             Jody Abrahams as Lionel Foster

Generations: The Legacy   Vusi Kunene as Jack Mabaso

Muvhango                             Gabriel Temudzani as Chief Vhafuwi Azwindini

Suidooster                            Maurice Paige as Tyron Daniels

The River                               Presley Chweneyagae as Cobra

 OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS

Lithapo                                  Lorraine Moropa as Pabi

Skeem Saam                         Dieketseng Mnisi as MaNtuli

The River                               Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe

The Throne                           Tsholofelo Matshaba as Princess Odirile

Uzalo                                      Dawn Thandeka King as MaNgcobo

 OUTSTANDING MALE VILLAIN

7de Laan                               Dirk Stoltz as DeWet Basson

Binnelanders                       Jacques Gombault as Jonas

Isidingo                                 Lindani Nkosi as Lincoln Sibeko

The River                               Thembinkosi Mthembu as Mabutho

The Throne                           Zolisa Xaluva as Sello Morule

 OUTSTANDING FEMALE VILLAIN

Binnelanders                       Laré Birk as Alice Moolman

Gomora                               Connie Chiume as Mam' Sonto

Skeem Saam                       Lesego Marakalla as Rachel

Suidooster                            Denise Newman as Bridgette October

The River                               Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe

 OUTSTANDING SOAPIE

7de Laan

Binnelanders

Getroud met Rugby

Isidingo

The Queen

