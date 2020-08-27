'They want us to be freaks but also virgins': Lesego Tlhabi slams men policing women's bodies

“Men don’t like women who are enthusiastic about sex.”

There are the words of Lesego Tlhabi, satirist behind Coconut Kelz, who weighed in on men policing women’s bodies.

On Wednesday, a video of beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase went viral after clapping back at men who labelled her a “b*tch” for dating casually.

In the video, Ndamase clapped back hard, telling entitled men where to get off.

“Men need to stop thinking they have a f**king opinion on women's bodies and what women do and their decisions. It has nothing to do with you, you are not going to come and police my behaviour, my decisions, my choices in 2020. This is not your mother's house,” she said.

Weighing in on men having an opinion on women's bodies, Tlhabi said men need to get off women's WAPs. (Listen to Cardi B's latest song to know what a WAP is).

“We as a country are very conservative when it comes to dating. Dating is very much how Mihlali has explained it for single women outside these judgemental a** borders. A different date every day even. And sex if you want and are safe,” said Tlhabi.