TshisaLIVE

'They want us to be freaks but also virgins': Lesego Tlhabi slams men policing women's bodies

27 August 2020 - 11:22 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Lesego 'Coconut Kelz' Tlhabi slams men who police women's bodies.
Lesego 'Coconut Kelz' Tlhabi slams men who police women's bodies.
Image: Twitter/Coconut Kelz

“Men don’t like women who are enthusiastic about sex.”

There are the words of Lesego Tlhabi, satirist behind Coconut Kelz, who weighed in on men policing women’s bodies.

On Wednesday, a video of beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase went viral after clapping back at men who labelled her a “b*tch” for dating casually.

In the video, Ndamase clapped back hard, telling entitled men where to get off.

“Men need to stop thinking they have a f**king opinion on women's bodies and what women do and their decisions. It has nothing to do with you, you are not going to come and police my behaviour, my decisions, my choices in 2020. This is not your mother's house,” she said.

Weighing in on men having an opinion on women's bodies, Tlhabi said men need to get off women's WAPs. (Listen to Cardi B's latest song to know what a WAP is).

“We as a country are very conservative when it comes to dating. Dating is very much how Mihlali has explained it for single women outside these judgemental a** borders. A different date every day even. And sex if you want and are safe,” said Tlhabi.

She said men can't stand sexually liberated women because they like to “force it out of us”. 

“They like having to coerce it or force it out of us. Anything else and we’re ho*s. They want us to be freaks but also virgins. It’s gross and we need to stop giving them air time on our bodies and lives,” she said.

Tlhabi also clapped back at a troll who quoted US singer Beyoncé about how women should behave in public and in private.

“I don’t [know] what Beyoncé‘s words have to do with me but this is also nonsense that being sexual isn’t being 'ladylike'. What an antiquated term as well. Ladylike is subjective and patriarchal bullsh*t and isn’t related to how we choose to celebrate our bodies or enjoy sex,” said Tlhabi.

Most social media users agreed with Tlhabi's statement. Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

MORE

Mihlali loses her cool in hectic 'sl*t- shaming' rant: 'You're not gonna police my behaviour'

Basically sis said, "Dear men. women don't owe you sh**!"
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Rhythm City’s Itu Bokaba opens up about being 's**t shamed' for twerking on set

"So now that I'm a mother I should stop enjoying and expressing my sexuality. Get a life," she said.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Rachel Kolisi 'could regret' sharing woman's semi-naked pics and deets - law expert

Rachel Kolisi may face legal implications, expert says
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Minister Lindiwe Zulu defends ‘one hit wonder’ Master KG TshisaLIVE
  2. SABC clears the air on Sjava's ‘Uzalo axing’ TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Riky Rick on being labelled a ‘fake’ in America for sounding like Nas TshisaLIVE
  4. Mampintsha has fans in a tizz over his 'limited edition sneakers' worth more ... TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Ginger Mary of 'Uyajola 99' made fans lose focus with her English TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'You can never get used to death': Meet Cambrian graveyard's only female ...
'Like Christmas’: Liquor stores overrun after fake alcohol ban voice note
X