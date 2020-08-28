Everything you need to know about Nasty C’s #Origins documentary

Nasty C wants to show off his “unique” flavour of Zulu

“I’m a different flavour of Zulu and that’s what I’m trying to show to the world, you know?” Nasty C explains midway through Origins, when talking about his father being Zulu and his mother being Xhosa.

The doccie will see Nasty head back home

Origins sees the muso at his most honest, travelling back to his hometown of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, to reveal the roots of his musical inspiration. It is directed by Andrew Sandler.

Nasty C will dig deep into his relationship with his pops

Focusing on the close relationship he now has with his father, Nasty C reveals in a poignant moment that he didn’t always have his father’s blessing to make music, and after the passing of his mother when he was 11 months old, reflects on how he didn’t have the support that he needed but persevered regardless.

Fans will get to meet his entourage

The doccie is spiced up with anecdotes from the people who’ve witnessed his meteoric rise first-hand, namely his brother Ayanda Ngcobo, his childhood friend BU, his manager Yvette Gayle and Durban concert promoter Junior Lavie.