Everything you need to know about Nasty C’s #Origins documentary
Rapper Nasty C is giving his fans a front-row seat into where he comes from and the influences on his music in a new documentary, Origins.
The much anticipated doccie is a look behind the curtain as to how a kid from Illovo, Durban, became the household name in hip-hop that he is today, and it will complement his latest project Zulu Man With Some Power.
My #Origins Documentary IS DROPPING TOMORROW!!! ONLY ON @applemusic pic.twitter.com/6XzIgHS6HT— #ZMWSP (@Nasty_CSA) August 26, 2020
The documentary will be available exclusively on Apple Music from Friday, the same day that his latest album drops on all major streaming services.
According to a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, fans have been flocking to add Zulu Man With Some Power to their streaming lists before its release, making it “the biggest pre-add for an album in South Africa overall, the biggest pre-add for a local artist in South Africa, and the biggest pre-add globally for a South African artist”.
Here is what to expect from the documentary:
Nasty C wants to show off his “unique” flavour of Zulu
“I’m a different flavour of Zulu and that’s what I’m trying to show to the world, you know?” Nasty C explains midway through Origins, when talking about his father being Zulu and his mother being Xhosa.
The doccie will see Nasty head back home
Origins sees the muso at his most honest, travelling back to his hometown of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, to reveal the roots of his musical inspiration. It is directed by Andrew Sandler.
Nasty C will dig deep into his relationship with his pops
Focusing on the close relationship he now has with his father, Nasty C reveals in a poignant moment that he didn’t always have his father’s blessing to make music, and after the passing of his mother when he was 11 months old, reflects on how he didn’t have the support that he needed but persevered regardless.
Fans will get to meet his entourage
The doccie is spiced up with anecdotes from the people who’ve witnessed his meteoric rise first-hand, namely his brother Ayanda Ngcobo, his childhood friend BU, his manager Yvette Gayle and Durban concert promoter Junior Lavie.