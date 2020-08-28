IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans can't help but dig Zodwa's advice & her bad English

Since Gomora's Zodwa returned from rehab and stopped drinking, viewers of the show have got to know her better and they can't help but think she's a well of wisdom.

Viewers know Zodwa, played by veteran actress Sana Mchunu, and her faults and insecurities, but still can't help but love her.

Since she moved into Melusi's house, she's been the unlikely source of support for the ever-unstable Gladys, who somehow always finds herself in some drama or the other.

From adopting “strays” to always trying to fix other people or control everyone in her life, Gladys always has a full plate.

She has been eaten alive by her insecurities now that Thati (who is her husband's first love) is interacting more with Melusi, thanks to Ntokozo and Buhle's forbidden love.

Zodwa has been the voice of reason and dishing out advice left, right and centre.

Her brutal honesty has made her a hit with fans.

That she's hilarious and almost always gets her English mixed up has also made an already interesting drama even more spicy.