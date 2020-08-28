'Legendary' or 'take the L'? Here’s what the streets think of Nasty C’s new album

Nasty C nearly collapsed the internet on Friday when his first album under Def Jam Recordings, Zulu Man With Some Power, dropped on all major streaming sites.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Nasty C's new album and the muso didn't disappoint, dropping a layered album showing his versatility as an artist and talent as a lyricist.

Speaking about the album to TshisaLIVE, Nasty C said it was one of his best projects to date.

“Right now, I am taking a global leap. I am trying to go from being an African artist to being a global artist,” he said.

Some die hard stans got their hands on the album last week, when it was pre-released exclusively on Apple Music, but most had to wait until midnight on Thursday to stream it.

They flooded social media with memes and messages about the album, many praising Nasty C for the project.

The star responded to all the love by thanking his fans.

“I f**ing love you people,” he wrote.

Stogie T gave it all right back, saying “the love is well-deserved”.

Cassper Nyovest said he had been bumping the new album and already had a favourite track.