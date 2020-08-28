'Legendary' or 'take the L'? Here’s what the streets think of Nasty C’s new album
Nasty C nearly collapsed the internet on Friday when his first album under Def Jam Recordings, Zulu Man With Some Power, dropped on all major streaming sites.
Fans have been eagerly awaiting Nasty C's new album and the muso didn't disappoint, dropping a layered album showing his versatility as an artist and talent as a lyricist.
Speaking about the album to TshisaLIVE, Nasty C said it was one of his best projects to date.
“Right now, I am taking a global leap. I am trying to go from being an African artist to being a global artist,” he said.
Some die hard stans got their hands on the album last week, when it was pre-released exclusively on Apple Music, but most had to wait until midnight on Thursday to stream it.
They flooded social media with memes and messages about the album, many praising Nasty C for the project.
The star responded to all the love by thanking his fans.
“I f**ing love you people,” he wrote.
Stogie T gave it all right back, saying “the love is well-deserved”.
Cassper Nyovest said he had been bumping the new album and already had a favourite track.
Bumping that new Nasty C . Black and White my favorite joint by far!!! Go get it now!!! #ZuluManWithSomePower— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 27, 2020
Zakes Bantwini congratulated Nasty C on the new album and hailed him as “one talented young man”.
Of course, not everyone is a fan of the album, and Nasty C responded to the hate by saying he hoped his fans would never be as bitter as some of his critics.
“I hope none of my fans ever get bitter over someone else’s success,” he shared.
Here's a snapshot of what the streets have been saying about the album:
Y'all I've been waiting for that's hard😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥 #ZuluManWithSomePower pic.twitter.com/NOlzAYVeVy— Vanessa ntshole (@Vanessa77305512) August 27, 2020
Ah the mixing and mastering on this album is out of this world!!!! 😭🔥 #ZuluManWithSomePower— Tweezy (@TweezyZA) August 27, 2020
Just finished listening to #ZuluManWithSomePower— 𝑵𝒅𝒖 (@nduma_nduks) August 27, 2020
Tragic pen game from Nasty. SA hiphop needs saving, someone phonel’ Reece there. pic.twitter.com/p4A31VQapN
Nasty C is the Best and Biggest Artist in Africa. 🔥👌🏽#ZuluManWithSomePower pic.twitter.com/hHhGwwtIr9— Efkay Lele Legodi ⚪ (@lele_efkay) August 27, 2020
Would I be lying if I said Nasty C is the best Lyricist in SA after Stogie T? #ZuluManWithSomePower pic.twitter.com/YJhtOkxei3— 𝑵𝒅𝒖 (@nduma_nduks) August 27, 2020
I just listened to the album, this guy has packed a classic album. Dope beats 👌 chilled songs, mature content, very musical a well planned album. #ZuluManWithSomePower pic.twitter.com/cB9665VELQ— Aspiring Strategist (@SphiweMazibukoh) August 27, 2020
If we being honest Strings and bling slaps harder than #ZuluManWithSomePower pic.twitter.com/x9Jgw0Hs0M— Mowfisher (@pescador_rsa) August 27, 2020
Nasty C said, "I play my finesse cards right, because I'm a charmer. I get it from my father and couple stepmothers."#ZuluManWithSomePower pic.twitter.com/gUUZXLF74F— Chenjerai Mabhiza #PutNamibianfirst (@cmabhiza49) August 27, 2020
It’s a 3/10 for me— g (@talkyoshiid) August 27, 2020
His worst album #ZuluManWithSomePower pic.twitter.com/NylzzhcDJJ
#ZuluManWithSomePower is for those who Did English HL at School,nina who did FAL can wait for Caspers Album in peace ke.. pic.twitter.com/IDZUYkFQYu— Jane Van Potgieter🇿🇦. (@ManuRams_) August 27, 2020
I just listened to the album, the kid has packed a classic album. Dope beats,chilled songs, mature content, very musical, a well planned album and definitely better than the previous one. I'm very impressed #ZuluManWithSomePower King Shit is my song and a couple others https://t.co/CUWnbki9FR— MR G (@Siya_Gw) August 27, 2020