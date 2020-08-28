Lerato Zah & Nthati Moshesh pay tribute to Bataung Tombstone founder Lebo Khitsane
Actresses Nthati Moshesh and Lerato “Zah” Moloi have paid tribute to late Tombstone entrepreneur Lebohang Khitsane, who died from renal failure on Thursday.
Khitsane was well known for his unique take on designing and manufacturing tombstones. He manufactured tombstones for Nelson Mandela, singer/producer Robbie Malinga, actor Joe Mafela, and kwaito juggernaut Mduduzi “Mandoza” Tshabalala.
Veteran actress Nthati Moshesh shared her sadness at the news of Lebo's death and revealed that the pair had gone to school together.
She went on to thank him for his constant support to her family over the years.
“Robala ka khotso Motaung e motle. A ratehang. You had dreams of expanding your business empire. We grew up together on the dusty streets of K1 Katlehong Basotho sections. A few kilometres in distance. Attended the same primary school.
“Father, husband, brother and uncle and for the people of Katlehong, an employer. You were so passionate about uplifting the lives of Batho ba Spruit.”
“You erected a beautiful combined tombstone for my parents. You've supported the Moshesh family through all our sorrows,” she said.
Actress Lerato Zah also gave a heartfelt tribute to the entrepreneur, who was also a good friend to her late mother Candy Moloi. She expressed her heartbreak for his daughter and family.
“Abuti Lebo was a legendary human being and a good friend to my Mama Candy ... Mama instructed me many times that she wanted no-one else other than Abuti Lebo Khitsane to make her tombstone when she passes on. He was aware of this instruction too,” she said.
Lerato expressed regret at not getting a chance to thank him for the support and flowers he sent to her family after her mother died.
“I never got the chance to thank him in person for the bouquet of flowers he sent me when my Mama passed on a few weeks ago, as I was informed that he was of ill health and hospitalised.”
Savita Mbuli also paid tribute to Lebo, saying she had lost a brother and a friend.
“Your love language, my brother, was love itself and you were never economical about it. It came natural. You loved your wife unapologetically, your children were your world. I’ve witnessed how, when you wanted something for them, you would do anything.”
