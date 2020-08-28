Lerato Zah & Nthati Moshesh pay tribute to Bataung Tombstone founder Lebo Khitsane

Actresses Nthati Moshesh and Lerato “Zah” Moloi have paid tribute to late Tombstone entrepreneur Lebohang Khitsane, who died from renal failure on Thursday.

Khitsane was well known for his unique take on designing and manufacturing tombstones. He manufactured tombstones for Nelson Mandela, singer/producer Robbie Malinga, actor Joe Mafela, and kwaito juggernaut Mduduzi “Mandoza” Tshabalala.

Veteran actress Nthati Moshesh shared her sadness at the news of Lebo's death and revealed that the pair had gone to school together.

She went on to thank him for his constant support to her family over the years.

“Robala ka khotso Motaung e motle. A ratehang. You had dreams of expanding your business empire. We grew up together on the dusty streets of K1 Katlehong Basotho sections. A few kilometres in distance. Attended the same primary school.

“Father, husband, brother and uncle and for the people of Katlehong, an employer. You were so passionate about uplifting the lives of Batho ba Spruit.”

“You erected a beautiful combined tombstone for my parents. You've supported the Moshesh family through all our sorrows,” she said.