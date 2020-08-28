TshisaLIVE

'Roaches' and clapbacks: Boity has a message for the men pressed over her tweets

“They want to threaten me and throw all sort of insults about my body, my sexuality, my intellect, my fertility, etc but they wanna throw bi*** fits when I call them unemployed roaches?” Boity asked

28 August 2020 - 07:00
Boity told trolls where to get off.
Boity told trolls where to get off.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Lerato Maduna

Rapper Boity landed on the trend list this week after putting some trolls in their place and, while it turned nasty, sis wasn't even moved.

The star came out in support of Mihlali Ndamase after the YouTube sensation was allegedly sl*t shamed for dating casually.

But Boity's messages of encouragement obvs angered some tweeps that were camping on her TL.  

While they hauled all sorts of insults at her, Boity wasn't about to let them. She threw back some below-the-belt punches on Twitter.

Boity started off by labelling them “roaches”.

These roaches with their same ol’ 'insults'. Oksalayo,” she said, adding: "Men on this app are annoying. They want to threaten me and throw all sort of insults about my body, my sexuality, my intellect, my fertility, etc but they wanna throw bi*** fits when I call them unemployed roaches? La ny***.”

Musician Moonchild Sanelly stepped in with some “triggering” tweets just to put the final nails in the cyber coffin.

“SA men don’t deserve p***y! I’m sure they already know hence they take it! And that my friends is, rape!” she tweeted.

The clearly provocative tweet served to push buttons on her TL.

AKA also weighed in Boity's clapback saying "being unemployed does not make you a ’roach’, especially in these difficult times."

“You miss 100% of the shots that you don't take. Believe in God and yourself. Today is your day! Lets go!“ he added.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'The Bible is the epitome of patriarchy' - Boity sparks debate with Christianity comments

Tumisho Masha challenged her claims, sparking a fierce debate among followers
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Mihlali isn’t bothered by most influential women list 'snub'

"Azinintsi inxaki zam to be worrying about a list bawo".
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

OPINION | It’s the audacity men have, that male entitlement that infuriates me!

The responses men flooded the TL with after Mihlali Ndamase's video went viral are everything from patronising to infuriating ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Mihlali loses her cool in hectic 'sl*t- shaming' rant: 'You're not gonna police my behaviour'

Basically sis said, "Dear men. women don't owe you sh**!"
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Minister Lindiwe Zulu defends ‘one hit wonder’ Master KG TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Riky Rick on being labelled a ‘fake’ in America for sounding like Nas TshisaLIVE
  3. Mampintsha has fans in a tizz over his 'limited edition sneakers' worth more ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Black Coffee hits back at troll wanting to 'clean' him up: Wash yourself, start ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Tweeps want to borrow Buhle's liver and English after last night's episode of ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
X