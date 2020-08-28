'Roaches' and clapbacks: Boity has a message for the men pressed over her tweets

Rapper Boity landed on the trend list this week after putting some trolls in their place and, while it turned nasty, sis wasn't even moved.

The star came out in support of Mihlali Ndamase after the YouTube sensation was allegedly sl*t shamed for dating casually.

But Boity's messages of encouragement obvs angered some tweeps that were camping on her TL.

While they hauled all sorts of insults at her, Boity wasn't about to let them. She threw back some below-the-belt punches on Twitter.

Boity started off by labelling them “roaches”.

“These roaches with their same ol’ 'insults'. Oksalayo,” she said, adding: "Men on this app are annoying. They want to threaten me and throw all sort of insults about my body, my sexuality, my intellect, my fertility, etc but they wanna throw bi*** fits when I call them unemployed roaches? La ny***.”