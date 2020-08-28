'Roaches' and clapbacks: Boity has a message for the men pressed over her tweets
“They want to threaten me and throw all sort of insults about my body, my sexuality, my intellect, my fertility, etc but they wanna throw bi*** fits when I call them unemployed roaches?” Boity asked
Rapper Boity landed on the trend list this week after putting some trolls in their place and, while it turned nasty, sis wasn't even moved.
The star came out in support of Mihlali Ndamase after the YouTube sensation was allegedly sl*t shamed for dating casually.
But Boity's messages of encouragement obvs angered some tweeps that were camping on her TL.
While they hauled all sorts of insults at her, Boity wasn't about to let them. She threw back some below-the-belt punches on Twitter.
Boity started off by labelling them “roaches”.
“These roaches with their same ol’ 'insults'. Oksalayo,” she said, adding: "Men on this app are annoying. They want to threaten me and throw all sort of insults about my body, my sexuality, my intellect, my fertility, etc but they wanna throw bi*** fits when I call them unemployed roaches? La ny***.”
Do these roaches not have jobs?! Sitting, bitchin and gossiping on twitter all day? Sies.— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) August 26, 2020
I’m referring to men who spend their whole day on Twitter bitchin and bashing women. I don’t want anything from those bastards. https://t.co/0a7R4c556f— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) August 26, 2020
Musician Moonchild Sanelly stepped in with some “triggering” tweets just to put the final nails in the cyber coffin.
“SA men don’t deserve p***y! I’m sure they already know hence they take it! And that my friends is, rape!” she tweeted.
The clearly provocative tweet served to push buttons on her TL.
Relax men! We know u reacting like babies! I was trapping u and ur in! Was proving a point! It took less than 30minalready ur attacking🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Moonchild Sanelly (@Moonsanelly) August 26, 2020
Y’all is weak man!
AKA also weighed in Boity's clapback saying "being unemployed does not make you a ’roach’, especially in these difficult times."
“You miss 100% of the shots that you don't take. Believe in God and yourself. Today is your day! Lets go!“ he added.
GOOD MORNING BROTHERS & SISTERS 💜 BEING UNEMPLOYED DOES NOT MAKE YOU A “ROACH”, ESPECIALLY IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES. YOU MISS 100% OF THE SHOTS THAT YOU DONT TAKE. BELIEVE IN GOD & YOURSELF. TODAY IS YOUR DAY!!!! LETS GOOOO!!! 😊— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 27, 2020