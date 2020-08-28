'She's fully in control of her choices' — Ayanda Borotho draws strength from her 'Isibaya' character

It is often said that life inspires art, but in the case of Ayanda Borotho, her art has inspired her life.

The actress is known for her role as Phumelele on the hit drama series Isibaya, and took to social media this week to gush over her character's strength and resilience.

Phumelele has been going through the most ever since she separated from her husband, Mpiyakhe. She was accused of having an affair with Advocate Fenyang Molefenyane and was crucified by the Zungu family, and even her own brother, without evidence.

She left with little to her name and started all over again, finding comfort in Fenyang's support.

Posting a snap of her with actor Aubrey Poo, who plays Fenyang on the show, Ayanda said that she was inspired by her character's strength.

“Lalelani bahlali, isesheli siyalindiswa, especially after a painful separation. I'm so glad Phumelele didn't use Fenyang to numb her pain or replace what was broken. She entered into this relationship, complete and enough for herself,” she wrote.