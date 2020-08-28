WATCH | Somizi and gang threw Cassper a surprise 'dadchelor' party

Somizi and friends decided to surprise daddy-to-be Cassper Nyovest with a drive-through “dadchelor”, leaving the star shooketh.

Though baby showers are usually reserved for moms, dads deserve some love too.

Idols SA judge Somizi got a few friends together and planned a surprise for Cass.

“So here’s the story: a few weeks ago a group of male friends started a Whatsapp group to plan a surprise drive-in/drive-through baby shower for Cassper. We called it a ‘dadchelor’ party,” Somizi said.