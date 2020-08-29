6 SNAPS | Inside Bonang and Pinky Girl's weekend bush break
Amid the continuing lockdown and economic fallout due to the Covid-19 pandemic, fave Bonang Matheba recently took it easy at Kruger National Park on a #girlsTrip with bestie/cousin reality TV star Pinky Girl.
With the government moving the lockdown to level 2, the hospitality and travel industries have been opened up for patrons to enjoy again.
Queen B and Pinky Girl took advantage of this time for a mini-vacay at Kruger National Park.
The pair took to Instagram to show off their luxury bundu-bashing.
They were spotted at the Lion Sands River Lodge Hotel enjoying drinks and the breathtaking view.
Out on the plains of Kruger, the pair found a herd of hippos chilling at a watering hole and got close-ups with the creatures.
The pair have been close since childhood, considering each other sisters rather than just cousins. In 2019, Bonang spoilt the former IT specialist with a BMW for her birthday.
Here are some of the behind-the-scenes pics of their weekend getaway: