6 SNAPS | Inside Bonang and Pinky Girl's weekend bush break

Amid the continuing lockdown and economic fallout due to the Covid-19 pandemic, fave Bonang Matheba recently took it easy at Kruger National Park on a #girlsTrip with bestie/cousin reality TV star Pinky Girl.

With the government moving the lockdown to level 2, the hospitality and travel industries have been opened up for patrons to enjoy again.

Queen B and Pinky Girl took advantage of this time for a mini-vacay at Kruger National Park.

The pair took to Instagram to show off their luxury bundu-bashing.