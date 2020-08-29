TshisaLIVE

6 SNAPS | Inside Bonang and Pinky Girl's weekend bush break

29 August 2020 - 08:00 By Deepika Naidoo
The snaps give an insight into Bonang and bestie/cousin Pinky Girl's weekend vacay.
The snaps give an insight into Bonang and bestie/cousin Pinky Girl's weekend vacay.
Image: Instagram/ Bonang Matheba

Amid the continuing lockdown and economic fallout due to the Covid-19 pandemic, fave Bonang Matheba recently took it easy at Kruger National Park on a #girlsTrip with bestie/cousin reality TV star Pinky Girl.

With the government moving the lockdown to level 2, the hospitality and travel industries have been opened up for patrons to enjoy again.

Queen B and Pinky Girl took advantage of this time for a mini-vacay at Kruger National Park.

The pair took to Instagram to show off their luxury bundu-bashing.

📸🍂

They were spotted at the Lion Sands River Lodge Hotel enjoying drinks and the breathtaking view.

Out on the plains of Kruger, the pair found a herd of hippos chilling at a watering hole and got close-ups with the creatures.

The pair have been close since childhood, considering each other sisters rather than just cousins. In 2019, Bonang spoilt the former IT specialist with a BMW for her birthday.

Here are some of the behind-the-scenes pics of their weekend getaway:

Tranquil: Good Morning 

Bonang and Pinky Girl's weekend away.
Image: Instagram/Bonang_M

What a way to start the day!

Bonang and Pinky Girl's weekend away.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

The views

Bonang and Pinky GIrl's weekend away.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

Safari Time

Bonang and Pinky Girl's weekend away.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

“Queen B we love you! House of BNG! #AVeryBonangYear”

Bonang and Pinky Girl's weekend away.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

Don't think we didn't catch that glass

Bonang and Pinky Girl's weekend away.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

