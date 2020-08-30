DJ Zinhle on dating: 'I think I'm still stupid in love, I go headfirst into relationships'

DJ Zinhle has spilt the tea on her love life, saying she is the kind to run headfirst into a relationship.

The star was a guest on Dinner at Somizi’s this week alongside her bestie Pearl Thusi. The pair spoke about dating, cooking and who Pearl was kissing at Zinhle's birthday party.

We know our faves celebrities love to spill the tea when they’re eating at Somizi’s house and the three shared their opinions on relationships as they tucked into chicken and mason jar cocktails.

Somizi asked Zinhle if she found it difficult dating when she was such a powerful woman.

The artist said that though relationships aren’t easy at her level, she will do anything for love.

“I think I’m still stupid in love. I go headfirst into the relationships,” said Zinhle.