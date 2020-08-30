TshisaLIVE

DJ Zinhle on dating: 'I think I'm still stupid in love, I go headfirst into relationships'

30 August 2020 - 14:00 By Deepika Naidoo
DJ Zinhle opens up about dating
Image: DJ ZInhle via Instagram

DJ Zinhle has spilt the tea on her love life, saying she is the kind to run headfirst into a relationship.

The star was a guest on Dinner at Somizi’s this week alongside her bestie Pearl Thusi. The pair spoke about dating, cooking and who Pearl was kissing at Zinhle's birthday party.   

We know our faves celebrities love to spill the tea when they’re eating at Somizi’s house and the three shared their opinions on relationships as they tucked into chicken and mason jar cocktails.

Somizi asked Zinhle if she found it difficult dating when she was such a powerful woman.

The artist said that though relationships aren’t easy at her level, she will do anything for love.

“I think I’m still stupid in love. I go headfirst into the relationships,” said Zinhle.

Zinhle has always been in the public’s eye when it comes to her love life.

Earlier this year, the DJ and artist AKA announced that they called it quits again after the two rekindled their romance.

Since the split, the star has remained mum about her love life.

