TshisaLIVE

Somizi shocked by lockdown weight gain: 'It's not muscle, it's fat'

30 August 2020 - 11:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Somizi is shook at the gym.
Somizi is shook at the gym.
Image: Via Somizi Instagram

The lockdown hasn’t done a trick on many "summer bodies". Just ask Idols SA judge Somizi.

With the nationwide lockdown moving to level 2, our healthy and more disciplined friends are thinking about hitting the gym again. 

Somizi is now among them after doing a full analysis of his lockdown body.

“Let me see your hands if you’re in the same boat as me. Kubi Kuyanyiwa! But it feels good to be back at the gym,” said the star.

Hitting the gym, Somizi said his ideal weight was 62kg and anything above it would be a “disaster”.

When he didn’t quite get the result he expected, measuring 74kg, the star was shook.

“It's not muscle, it's fat,” said Somizi

The star is fond of vigorous workouts and often shows off his rigorous exercises with his personal trainer.

View this post on Instagram

All walks of life

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Somizi: Women in SA are safer in the Kruger Park among lions than at home or in the streets

Women in SA are not safe in their homes or in the streets...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Inside Mohale and Somizi's surprise weekend away

Somizi shares weekend getaway surprise from hubby Mohale
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Somizi super proud after Mary Twala wins best actress award at global film festival

"She didn't die ... she multiplied ... she stays winning," a proud Somizi said
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after four-year cancer battle TshisaLIVE
  2. 'This is white men benefiting off the back of a black man' - Rachel Kolisi on ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Coffee hits back at troll wanting to 'clean' him up: Wash yourself, start ... TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans can't help but dig Zodwa's advice & her bad English TshisaLIVE
  5. 6 SNAPS | Inside Bonang and Pinky Girl's weekend bush break TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
X