Somizi shocked by lockdown weight gain: 'It's not muscle, it's fat'
The lockdown hasn’t done a trick on many "summer bodies". Just ask Idols SA judge Somizi.
With the nationwide lockdown moving to level 2, our healthy and more disciplined friends are thinking about hitting the gym again.
Somizi is now among them after doing a full analysis of his lockdown body.
“Let me see your hands if you’re in the same boat as me. Kubi Kuyanyiwa! But it feels good to be back at the gym,” said the star.
Hitting the gym, Somizi said his ideal weight was 62kg and anything above it would be a “disaster”.
When he didn’t quite get the result he expected, measuring 74kg, the star was shook.
“It's not muscle, it's fat,” said Somizi
The star is fond of vigorous workouts and often shows off his rigorous exercises with his personal trainer.