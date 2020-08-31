AKA raises funds for Nathaniel Julies as Hulisani Ravele pens scathing letter to Ramaphosa
Rapper AKA has decided to take action by helping raise funds to assist the family of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies, who was shot and killed by police in Eldorado Park last week.
TimesLIVE reported that two police officers who stand accused of killing the teenager are expected to appear in the Protea magistrate's court on Monday.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the matter and confirmed on Friday night that the two officers would be charged with murder.
Nathaniel, who had Down syndrome, reportedly failed to respond to police questioning. His family said he was at a tuck shop buying biscuits at the time of the shooting and was allegedly loaded into the back of a police van, where he died.
AKA added his voice to the outrage at Nathaniel's death, and spent much of the weekend getting in touch with the family to offer assistance.
He pledged to help provide them with resources to help put Nathaniel's siblings through school and give the teen a proper send off.
“While we want to restore dignity to his name, what we pray for more than anything is justice for Nathaniel, and hopefully for the communities and people who are victims to these types of monstrous acts every day,” AKA explained.
We know there is NOTHING that we can bring back their son but we will do the best we can to help the family at this time. 💜🕊— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 28, 2020
You can make your own donation at Mercantile Bank Limited -Attorneys E Botha And Y Erasmus Inc -— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 28, 2020
Account 1050669924
Branch 450105
Send ewallets to 0781850982 🕊💜
The rapper said the time for talking and trending hashtags had passed and people needed to take action.
“My friend, if you want to help, start with the people in your own community. You don’t need to donate to this cause right now, you can donate your time to causes around you. Right now. And guess what? It costs you nothing,” he told a follower.
Meanwhile, an angry Hulisani Ravele penned a scathing letter to the president, telling him that the nation didn't need his condolences, they need action.
“Mr President Cyril Ramaphosa, don't come at us with your condolences and sadness over the murder of Nathaniel Julies. The police force in our country are a law unto themselves.”
She added that we don't need a bigger police force, but rather accountability and change.
Mr President @CyrilRamaphosa, don't come at us with your condolences & sadness over the murder of #NathanielJulius. The police force in our country are a law unto themselves. We don't need a bigger force, we need accountability, consequences, body cams, digitised systems. CHANGE!— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) August 28, 2020
Taking to Instagram, she lambasted the rampant corruption and poor leadership in the country, adding that the nation is “at a dangerous tipping point”.
“Rampant corruption. Lackadaisical leadership. Zero accountability. Zero consequences. Our country is at a dangerous tipping point, and tip it shall. Hold on tight. Nkosi sikelel' iAfrika,” she said.
TV star Zizo Tshwete added that the problem was a lack of accountability.
“That is the problem - lack of accountability! Then we’re kept busy in conferences/addresses/talks and still no real change!”