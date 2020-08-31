AKA raises funds for Nathaniel Julies as Hulisani Ravele pens scathing letter to Ramaphosa

Rapper AKA has decided to take action by helping raise funds to assist the family of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies, who was shot and killed by police in Eldorado Park last week.

TimesLIVE reported that two police officers who stand accused of killing the teenager are expected to appear in the Protea magistrate's court on Monday.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the matter and confirmed on Friday night that the two officers would be charged with murder.

Nathaniel, who had Down syndrome, reportedly failed to respond to police questioning. His family said he was at a tuck shop buying biscuits at the time of the shooting and was allegedly loaded into the back of a police van, where he died.

AKA added his voice to the outrage at Nathaniel's death, and spent much of the weekend getting in touch with the family to offer assistance.

He pledged to help provide them with resources to help put Nathaniel's siblings through school and give the teen a proper send off.

“While we want to restore dignity to his name, what we pray for more than anything is justice for Nathaniel, and hopefully for the communities and people who are victims to these types of monstrous acts every day,” AKA explained.