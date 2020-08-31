IN MEMES | 'Uyajola 99' fans looking forward to the next season after 'wet' & dramatic finale
The season finale of the much-loved but controversial reality show Uyajola 99 was a lituation! One that host Jub Jub was glad to come out of alive.
Drama, violence, insults and heated confrontations are always expected and are very much part of the package on Uyajola, but fans weren't prepared to see Jub Jub take a literal dive as the show's season finale played out.
Thandeka asked Jub Jub to help her find out if her dubious bae was cheating on her.
After Jub and his team did their investigative jobs, Thandeka's suspicions were confirmed. She was overwhelmed after Jub Jub confirmed that her boyfriend was cheating on her, which should have been a sign of things to come.
As per Uyajola norm, they all then proceeded to find the guy so that she could confront him. They found the boyfriend with another woman near a pool. One thing led to another during the scuffle, then jiki jiki there was huge splash as Jub Jub landed up in the water.
When Jub Jub asked why he was thrown into the pool, the guy pretty much said, “Why did you throw yourself in my affairs?”
Despite all the potentially dangerous drama, the host is super grateful for the support Mzansi has shown him and his show. He took to social media to say as much.
“As I bow out tonight (we are still) the number one watched show on DStv and in the whole country, I owe it to all of you ... Thank you,” Jub Jub said.
Here are some of the reactions from Uyajola 99's loyal fans.
#Uyajola99sunday— L E S E D I (@_Hybreed_) August 30, 2020
Jub Jub has finally been baptized. Amen bazalwane! pic.twitter.com/Y3pQKOirDd
So no one is saying anything about this or I'm late?😭#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/9oP4nWH9La— Chrisie Mpanza (@SChrisie) August 31, 2020
With that dive in the pool , Next Olympics Jub Jub is going to represent the country#Uyajola99sunday pic.twitter.com/OwO62XotHD— Linda Ndlovu 🇿🇦 (@okaymlindos) August 30, 2020
Am I the only one that saw Jub Jub fall into the pool?😭😭😂#Uyajola99sunday #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/mRtEV1ZH5v— 𝕭𝖑𝖚𝖊𝖇𝖊𝖗𝖗𝖞𝖋𝖚𝖊𝖌𝖔🦋 (@svmmerisover) August 30, 2020
They threw him into the swimming pool 😂😂😂. #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/OAcB6o3E1Q— Arsenal FC (@CheetahPlains) August 30, 2020
This week go rough they even thrown jub jub in pool😹😹#Uyajola99sunday #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/Ji76gnx5Qi— Kabelo (@KabeloMAphane) August 30, 2020
#Uyajola99 soo JubJub right swimming pool......🏊♂️ 🏊♂️ .....😁😄😃😀😆😅🤣😂🙂🙃 pic.twitter.com/Ke5IcRclPt— Maluks..Waka-Madonsi-Xikhulu. (@pushback80) August 30, 2020
He fell on that pool the way he jump into people's relationships. #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99sunday pic.twitter.com/Gu8eujAtui— Ellen Elle 💕 (@Ellen920331) August 30, 2020
When the audience said yes when Jub Jub fell into the pool people are enough 🙆🏾♂️🤣😂 #Uyajola99— Monoametsi (@demnwikgaile) August 30, 2020