IN MEMES | 'Uyajola 99' fans looking forward to the next season after 'wet' & dramatic finale

31 August 2020 - 18:00
Jub Jub has promised fireworks in his next show.
Image: Instagram/ Jub Jub

The season finale of the much-loved but controversial reality show Uyajola 99 was a lituation! One that host Jub Jub was glad to come out of alive.

Drama, violence, insults and heated confrontations are always expected and are very much part of the package on Uyajola, but fans weren't prepared to see Jub Jub take a literal dive as the show's season finale played out.

Thandeka asked Jub Jub to help her find out if her dubious bae was cheating on her.

After Jub and his team did their investigative jobs, Thandeka's suspicions were confirmed. She was overwhelmed after Jub Jub confirmed that her boyfriend was cheating on her, which should have been a sign of things to come.

As per Uyajola norm, they all then proceeded to find the guy so that she could confront him. They found the boyfriend with another woman near a pool. One thing led to another during the scuffle, then jiki jiki there was huge splash as Jub Jub landed up in the water.

When Jub Jub asked why he was thrown into the pool, the guy pretty much said, “Why did you throw yourself in my affairs?”

Despite all the potentially dangerous drama, the host is super grateful for the support Mzansi has shown him and his show. He took to social media to say as much.

“As I bow out tonight (we are still) the number one watched show on DStv and in the whole country, I owe it to all of you ... Thank you,” Jub Jub said.

Here are some of the reactions from Uyajola 99's loyal fans.

