Kelly Khumalo opens up about being 'intensely hated' after Senzo Meyiwa's death

Songstress and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo has again opened up about how the death of her daughter's father and former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has affected her life, especially the “intense” hate she's experienced as a result of his unsolved murder.

Senzo was gunned down at Kelly's family home in Vosloorus during an alleged house robbery in 2014. No arrests have been made in the case to date, and Kelly has become a target for accusations and bullying.

In an interview on Massiv Metro, DJ Sbu asked Kelly what she would say to Senzo if she got the chance to do so.

“I don't know what to say. I think what I want to say is,: 'I would have been better off with you alive than gone',” Kelly said.

In an episode of her reality show, Kelly detailed how Senzo was always in her corner and never judged her.

“My life took a turn for the worst and I've never really thought that in my existence I would be hated by so many so intensely,” said the singer while she battled tears.

“Senzo was one of the people who never gave up on me no matter what. I drove him crazy, he drove me crazy, but there was never a point where that man would give up on me. Nothing was worth him giving up on me.”

“At first I thought maybe if they find the killers I would feel better and maybe my life would change, but I realised that even that will not bring him back. That will never allow my daughter to have a father or me to have someone I call family, a friend who is there no matter what, irrespective of my shortcomings,” Kelly said in tears.