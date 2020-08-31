TshisaLIVE

Somizi hits back at claims Vusi Nova should 'come out'

'Why the obsession with other people's sexuality?'

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
31 August 2020 - 15:00
Somizi shared his thoughts on homophobia and people coming out.
Somizi shared his thoughts on homophobia and people coming out.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Somizi has lashed out against homophobia and the "obsession' with peoples' sexuality.

A raging debate was ignited after Somizi posted a picture of himself with his bestie, Vusi Nova.

One user responded to the post, claiming Vusi was “stubborn” and needed to “come out”.

Somizi asked what the obsession was with other people's sexuality, and said Vusi was content with himself.

“Angilwi ngiyabuza, what's the obsession with other people's sexuality? It's as if the answers will improve a certain aspect of your life, or as if it makes one feel better about themselves if they out someone else. Trust me, he is content and I hope you are too and enjoy your life.”

Another fan weighed in, suggesting that the more people come out, the more it would encourage others to feel comfortable to do the same.

Somizi hit back at the theory, saying people should be comfortable in their own skin.

“Nah, fam. Kanti how many people should come out for people to be comfortable with themselves? And why should it take that for them to reach that point?”

He said the issue was not how many people were coming out, but rather how others dealt with their own homophobia.

'Do you think if more black people owned land racism will end? Nope. I just think people must deal with their homophobia.”

He also hit back at claims that he was never affectionate with his husband Mohale, joking that he doesn't kiss guys.

Inside Mohale and Somizi's surprise weekend away

Somizi shares weekend getaway surprise from hubby Mohale
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Somizi and gang threw Cassper a surprise 'dadchelor' party

Somizi celebrates father-to-be Cassper Nyovest!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Somizi to Ramaphosa on GBV: What's it going to take for you to say enough is enough?

The "Idols SA" judge said he's heard the speeches, he now want to see action to address gender-based violence
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Somizi: Women in SA are safer in the Kruger Park among lions than at home or in the streets

Women in SA are not safe in their homes or in the streets...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after four-year cancer battle TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Zinhle on dating: 'I think I'm still stupid in love, I go headfirst into ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 6 SNAPS | Inside Bonang and Pinky Girl's weekend bush break TshisaLIVE
  4. 'She's fully in control of her choices' — Ayanda Borotho draws strength from ... TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans can't help but dig Zodwa's advice & her bad English TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cops accused of killing Nathaniël Julies to remain in custody pending legal ...
'What kind of animal would do this?’: Family of Nathaniel Julies speaks as ...
X