Somizi hits back at claims Vusi Nova should 'come out'

Somizi has lashed out against homophobia and the "obsession' with peoples' sexuality.

A raging debate was ignited after Somizi posted a picture of himself with his bestie, Vusi Nova.

One user responded to the post, claiming Vusi was “stubborn” and needed to “come out”.

Somizi asked what the obsession was with other people's sexuality, and said Vusi was content with himself.

“Angilwi ngiyabuza, what's the obsession with other people's sexuality? It's as if the answers will improve a certain aspect of your life, or as if it makes one feel better about themselves if they out someone else. Trust me, he is content and I hope you are too and enjoy your life.”

Another fan weighed in, suggesting that the more people come out, the more it would encourage others to feel comfortable to do the same.

Somizi hit back at the theory, saying people should be comfortable in their own skin.

“Nah, fam. Kanti how many people should come out for people to be comfortable with themselves? And why should it take that for them to reach that point?”

He said the issue was not how many people were coming out, but rather how others dealt with their own homophobia.

'Do you think if more black people owned land racism will end? Nope. I just think people must deal with their homophobia.”

He also hit back at claims that he was never affectionate with his husband Mohale, joking that he doesn't kiss guys.