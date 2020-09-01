'Beef' & the great shoes vs pants debate?- Inside Brandy & Monica’s Verzuz showdown

They were the 90s for so many of us, giving us the soundtrack to our childhood, but US stars Brandy and Monica took it way back on Tuesday when they squared off in a huge music showdown that had the internet crumbling.

The pair squared off in a highly-anticipated Verzuz battle, busting their pipes to some of their biggest hits.

The pair have been celebrated for more than two decades as the leading ladies of RnB, and gave the world one of the best-selling female duets of all time, The Boy is Mine.

The song was recorded at a time when rumours were rife that the pair were beefing, but also led to calls for them to work on more projects together and form a group.

Their attitude towards each other has been frosty at times since then and fans were defs picking up on the side-eye vibes that sometimes spilt through in the battle.

Nowhere was it clearer than when Brandy hinted at them working together again, and sis Monica making it clear they “are not a group”.