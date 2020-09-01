TshisaLIVE

'Beef' & the great shoes vs pants debate?- Inside Brandy & Monica’s Verzuz showdown

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
01 September 2020 - 10:00
Monica and Brandy squared off in a music battle that had fans going crazy.
Monica and Brandy squared off in a music battle that had fans going crazy.
Image: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

They were the 90s for so many of us, giving us the soundtrack to our childhood, but US stars Brandy and Monica took it way back on Tuesday when they squared off in a huge music showdown that had the internet crumbling.

The pair squared off in a highly-anticipated Verzuz battle, busting their pipes to some of their biggest hits.

The pair have been celebrated for more than two decades as the leading ladies of RnB, and gave the world one of the best-selling female duets of all time, The Boy is Mine.

The song was recorded at a time when rumours were rife that the pair were beefing, but also led to calls for them to work on more projects together and form a group.

Their attitude towards each other has been frosty at times since then and fans were defs picking up on the side-eye vibes that sometimes spilt through in the battle.

Nowhere was it clearer than when Brandy hinted at them working together again, and sis Monica making it clear they “are not a group”.

Though the pair seemed to be all right after the show, with a video of them dancing together on stage going viral.

But many weren't as invested in that as much as they were in Monica's outfit — just like in the 90s.

Sis had celebs and fans around the world, including Jill Scott, Tyler The Creator and Halle Berry arguing in the comments about whether sis was wearing boots or pants the same colour as her shoes.

Solange even started a poll on the matter.

Meanwhile, Meek Mill was out there looking for a bae, writing “I know my soul mate in here somewhere” in the comments section.

In SA, the Twitter trends list was packed with conversation about the battle, with even local celebs weighing in.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Brandy praises Kelly & Zandie Khumalo

Brandy was bowled over by Kelly and Zandie Khumalo's talent.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Brian McKnight and Brandy in SA: why you shouldn’t miss the show

SPONSORED | R&B fans can’t wait for the Legends of R&B tour coming to SA in December
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Another One! Joe Thomas is coming to SA for the Macufe festival

*immediatly breaks into song: I wanna know what what turns you onnnnnn*
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle on dating: 'I think I'm still stupid in love, I go headfirst into ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Leanne Manas recalls how Bob Mabena made her love news and journalism TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi hits back at claims Vusi Nova should 'come out' TshisaLIVE
  4. Thickleeyonce hits back at claims Nasty C 'fat shamed' her in new song TshisaLIVE
  5. 'She's fully in control of her choices' — Ayanda Borotho draws strength from ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

No bail for pregnant woman accused of killing boyfriend with acid
Cops accused of killing Nathaniël Julies to remain in custody pending legal ...
X