'Beef' & the great shoes vs pants debate?- Inside Brandy & Monica’s Verzuz showdown
They were the 90s for so many of us, giving us the soundtrack to our childhood, but US stars Brandy and Monica took it way back on Tuesday when they squared off in a huge music showdown that had the internet crumbling.
The pair squared off in a highly-anticipated Verzuz battle, busting their pipes to some of their biggest hits.
The pair have been celebrated for more than two decades as the leading ladies of RnB, and gave the world one of the best-selling female duets of all time, The Boy is Mine.
The song was recorded at a time when rumours were rife that the pair were beefing, but also led to calls for them to work on more projects together and form a group.
Their attitude towards each other has been frosty at times since then and fans were defs picking up on the side-eye vibes that sometimes spilt through in the battle.
Nowhere was it clearer than when Brandy hinted at them working together again, and sis Monica making it clear they “are not a group”.
Brandy and Monica...awkward “we are not a group”. They don’t mess w/ each other 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/J34aVr1CCS— gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 1, 2020
Monica: we are not a group girl— A.🌻 (@_alexxaye) September 1, 2020
Brandy: we a group when we sing The Boy is Mine
Monica: pic.twitter.com/UTeMPEHgyl
Brandy said we lowkey a group right now and Monica said “ WE ARE NOT A GROUP ! “ Lmaooooooo chileeeee just turn it off and hang it up for the night 😂😂😂 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/J7mT2gx34R— The Real Destiny Marilyn ➐ (@sweetnovacane) September 1, 2020
Monica behaving like she was forced to come to #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/FUfi3nEeix— MonatellyMag (@Sharx515) September 1, 2020
Brandy: I got another poem— LyLy (@LyLy_ox) September 1, 2020
Monica: lawd, here she go again #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/wXWcXVyUZR
Though the pair seemed to be all right after the show, with a video of them dancing together on stage going viral.
This is the content of brandy and Monica that I want to see!! pic.twitter.com/fEAmIwfa0L— J. (@ANTIMELIA__) September 1, 2020
But many weren't as invested in that as much as they were in Monica's outfit — just like in the 90s.
Sis had celebs and fans around the world, including Jill Scott, Tyler The Creator and Halle Berry arguing in the comments about whether sis was wearing boots or pants the same colour as her shoes.
Solange even started a poll on the matter.
solange and tyler going back and forth in the comments over whether monica is wearing boots or pants has me dying 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DMmzOOmtNW— Blow. (@breakusdown) September 1, 2020
I been watching the whole 2 hours. Is Monica wearing pants or boots ☹️😔— let me clear my throat lookin a$$ (@JGDaGod) September 1, 2020
Not Monica had y’all debating if it was pants or king boots in the comments pic.twitter.com/50pgP6fLSj— Playboy🧠 (@ChaChing_C) September 1, 2020
Meanwhile, Meek Mill was out there looking for a bae, writing “I know my soul mate in here somewhere” in the comments section.
Hey Monica, why is Meek Mill in here lookin for a baby momma ?#Verzuz— mark maloof 🍥😷 (@sir_nose55) September 1, 2020
Brandy pic.twitter.com/G8qLfq0MtG
In SA, the Twitter trends list was packed with conversation about the battle, with even local celebs weighing in.
Brandy is private school troublesome & Monica is public school troublesome https://t.co/mqp7UDuqrM— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) September 1, 2020
Brandy: we are a group right now— Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) September 1, 2020
Monica: we are not a group
Yho 💀💀💀
There definitely won’t be a tour after that...💀— Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) September 1, 2020
Saw a bit of it why she being so snaaks with her 🤮🤮🤮 jacket also— Karabo Ntshweng (@KaraboNtshweng) September 1, 2020
Shuuu... The tension there was loud! Ready to call it a night now. https://t.co/LznVD6AuuD— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) September 1, 2020
I just want them to do 'The Boy Is Mine' so it can end. Tense!— MantsoePout-Nomzamo (@MantsoePout) September 1, 2020
Brandy and Monica out here breaking records! 1 Million views 😃😃😃#verzuz #brandy #monica #brandyandmonica pic.twitter.com/oTt9ptjmWe— ADavidKindOfPsalmNowAvailable (@SbuNoah) September 1, 2020