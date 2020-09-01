Mafikizolo’s Theo on education: We need to work together to help the future generations

Mafikizolo star Theo Kgosinkwe has dished the details on the group's new collaboration with educational show Takalani Sesame, putting the state of education in the country firmly in the spotlight.

The group recently teamed up with Sanlam to work on a new tune to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the popular children's show and Theo told TshisaLIVE he was honoured to work on the project.

Besides being catchy, the song teaches several important lessons like respect, love and compassion.

“It is something you can dance to but more important is the message. We put in things that people have come to know Takalani Sesame for over the years - entertainment, learning to count and moral issues. It was important to send these messages.”