Mafikizolo’s Theo on education: We need to work together to help the future generations
Mafikizolo star Theo Kgosinkwe has dished the details on the group's new collaboration with educational show Takalani Sesame, putting the state of education in the country firmly in the spotlight.
The group recently teamed up with Sanlam to work on a new tune to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the popular children's show and Theo told TshisaLIVE he was honoured to work on the project.
Besides being catchy, the song teaches several important lessons like respect, love and compassion.
“It is something you can dance to but more important is the message. We put in things that people have come to know Takalani Sesame for over the years - entertainment, learning to count and moral issues. It was important to send these messages.”
Reflecting on the state of education in the country, Theo said one of the biggest challenges was poverty and a lack of proper infrastructure.
“The children of our country are facing really big challenges. Social issues affect children deeply. Some children come from poorer homes, where transport, poverty and food are a struggle. We also don't have enough schools. Overcrowding is a problem. More feeding schemes are needed.”
He said the private sector and citizens needed to work with government to help future generations.
“I know that the government is providing but we need the private sector to come on board. We need some individuals, parents, to help out. We need to make sure every child goes to school, no child should be denied a right to an education.”