Nandi Madida: 'Racism is a form of jealousy and insecurity'

Black Is King star Nandi Madida continues to take a firm stand against racism, which she believes is bred from jealousy and insecurity.

The multitalented media personality has always made it known that she is pro-black and pro-Africa in her art and took to Twitter to share that the amount of talent found in black people may be one of the reasons racism exists.

“Racism is a form of jealousy and insecurity. Black people are geniuses, insanely talented, inspiring and blessed beyond. You’ll either love us for that or hate us for that. But it still doesn’t change that ... our greatness,” she said.

Nandi went on to speak more about black talent, saying Africa was rich where raw talent is concerned and that all it needed was the right structures in place to help elevate it.

“Africans are super gifted. we do incredibly well globally. We just need the support and right structures, but in terms of raw talent. This continent has it!”