WATCH | Lerato Zah shaves her head in honour of her late mom, veteran actress Candy Moloi

01 September 2020 - 15:00
Lerato Zah Moloi buried her mother, actress Candy Moloi, in August 2020.
Image: Via Instagram

A little over a month ago, actress Lerato 'Zah' Moloi lost her mother Candy Moloi to cancer, and she's decided to shave her head in her honour.

Candy, best known for her role as Vho-Makhadzi on the SABC2 soapie Muvhango, died in a Pretoria hospital at the age of 67.

Lerato took to Instagram to share the moment of her shaving her head, explaining why it was so important to her.

It was important for me to have my hair shaved off today in honour of my Mama. It was brain cancer that killed her essentially. The last six months of her life, she didn't have hair on her head due to chemotherapy and that bothered her so much. She would often ask me if her hair would ever grow back and I would assure her that it would.

“She never got the chance to grow her hair back, however she looked absolutely beautiful throughout her graceful battle with cancer,” Lerato explained.

The actress added that she knew that her resemblance to her mother was even more visible with a shaved head, and therefore she planned to keep the look for a while longer.

“I'm a spitting image of my mommy with my hair shaved off, so I think I'll keep this look for a bit longer so that I see my Mama's beautiful image every time I look into the mirror.”

Here's the video of Lerato having her hair shaved off.

It was important for me to have my hair shaved off today in honour of my Mama... it was brain cancer that killed her essentially. The last 6 months of her life, she didn't have hair on her head due to chemotherapy and that bothered her so much... she would often ask me if her hair would ever grow back and I would assure her that it would. She never got the chance to grow her hair back, however she looked absolutely beautiful throughout her graceful battle with cancer. I'm a spitting image of my mommy with my hair shaved off, so I think I'll keep this look for a bit longer so that I see my Mama's beautiful image everytime I look into the mirror. Lastly... FUCK CANCER. 🖕💔 Thank you my brother @sonnymagic_hair

