Fans thinks AKA is 'trying to steal Cassper’s spotlight' with Bhovamania release

Tweeps belonging to Team Megacy and Team Mufasa have again managed to refuel the ongoing rivalry between rappers AKA and Cassper after AKA revealed he has projects that could be dropping in the next few weeks.

The beef was reheated between the fan bases when AKA took to Twitter to share an update regarding his upcoming projects, which include a much-anticipated project and associated merchandise.

“Bhovamania merch is in manufacturing and I’m getting the first samples back on Friday. Colours look insane and the quality is out of this world. I’m actually wearing a plain unprinted hoodie today.”

And: “Bhovamania project is 100% finished. All verses recorded. All separates and arrangements done. All that’s left to do is the mixing process,” AKA announced.