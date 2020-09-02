IN MEMES | Khabzela’s pain left ‘The River’ fans ready to march to Phathu's house

Having been left in their feels after attending several virtual funerals thanks to The River writers, fans of the popular telenovela reached their last emotional straw when the writers killed Khabzela's mother Regina in a fire.

The viewers are convinced that the writers have no peace and are obsessed with pain. After watching a scene where Khabzela's painful cry made them forget the whole thing is fictional, they were ready to march to head writer Phathu Makwarela's house to demand answers.

Fans were hit even harder because just the other day Khabzela (whose character is played by the talented Thapelo Sebogodi) was the happiest they have ever seen him. The taxi driver had finally had his “mama I made it” moment when he bought a taxi and they had a young celebration where Regina messed with the fire water.

Then - true to The River writer's style - Khabzela’s joy turned into tears when Regina’s shack went up in flames, resulting in her death because she was still too drunk to think her way out. The worst part is Khabzela ignored the phone call from Regina where she was asking for help and now fans are scared that he'll never forgive himself.

It looks like if they stay tuned in, they are in for a long and painful display of Khabzela going through the absolute most!

Check out their reactions below: