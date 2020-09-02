IN MEMES | Khabzela’s pain left ‘The River’ fans ready to march to Phathu's house
Having been left in their feels after attending several virtual funerals thanks to The River writers, fans of the popular telenovela reached their last emotional straw when the writers killed Khabzela's mother Regina in a fire.
The viewers are convinced that the writers have no peace and are obsessed with pain. After watching a scene where Khabzela's painful cry made them forget the whole thing is fictional, they were ready to march to head writer Phathu Makwarela's house to demand answers.
Fans were hit even harder because just the other day Khabzela (whose character is played by the talented Thapelo Sebogodi) was the happiest they have ever seen him. The taxi driver had finally had his “mama I made it” moment when he bought a taxi and they had a young celebration where Regina messed with the fire water.
Then - true to The River writer's style - Khabzela’s joy turned into tears when Regina’s shack went up in flames, resulting in her death because she was still too drunk to think her way out. The worst part is Khabzela ignored the phone call from Regina where she was asking for help and now fans are scared that he'll never forgive himself.
It looks like if they stay tuned in, they are in for a long and painful display of Khabzela going through the absolute most!
Check out their reactions below:
Dear Phathu and co.— Hlatse_14 (@_14Hlatse) September 1, 2020
Can we have at least 6 months without death tlhe. Somblief🙏🏿
Khabzela💔#TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/wQqOqsPBHm
Kabzela’s trauma feels so real. These actors are on a different scale when it comes to making us forget that this is just a TV show. #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/FKRyarcXCc— Keneilwe (@Keneilwe51) September 1, 2020
Maybe “The River” means the River of tears #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/19zY9y7Aez— sweerrie (@tintswalomegacy) August 31, 2020
No ways #TheRiver1Magic writers don't like peace pic.twitter.com/GGtzuht63R— Thapelo (@ThapeloLek) September 1, 2020
The writer doesn’t like happy endings😭 #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/4IX9IwYAdl— Amukelani Mahlaule (@amu_mookie) August 28, 2020
Khabzela's life will never be same , he just made very emotional #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/Oe3UNvSc6M— Hi I'm Sbu (@Sisow101) September 1, 2020
Yhhooo...Di Tissue Difedile mara Why Phathu a Dira so..#TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/mEqy6iC8YB— MrTV_Mmekwa (@MmekwaMrtv) September 1, 2020
Khabzela, yoh this guy is a brilliant actor #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/jXvDtkTlwH— gloriamas (@gloriamas8) September 1, 2020
I knew something bad would happen to Khabzela😞😞😭 Phathu has no peace #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/CqU0YQCkaF— Nobe (@Wewenguni) August 28, 2020
Cancel Culture is Quiet when Phathu Made Kabelo kill his own Mother, Wow #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/Y4o8ELhMcz— Boitumelo Matjeni (@TumWierdKid) September 1, 2020
The river is abusive now, week after week of being hurt. As if 2020 isnt kak enough yoh! #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/2A1iwLjsXW— Nobe (@Wewenguni) August 31, 2020