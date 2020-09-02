'Rakgadi of the fashion show'- DJ Maphorisa gets dragged for outfit ‘moemish’
He's known for heating up the TL and dance floors with his hits, but DJ Maphorisa found himself on the Twitter trends list this week for a different reason: his outfit of the day.
Phori had the streets in meltdown mode on Wednesday when he posted a snap of himself in a colourful outfit and more layers than an onion.
The fashion police were ready to lock up Phori and throw away the key, flooding his comments with memes and messages dragging him for the look.
The star was not impressed by the backlash and made it clear that Twitter critics were straight from hell.
“I love Instagram comments more than Twitter. Twitter ke satan, shame,” he wrote.
Just color blocking le shota stametta straight 😊😂 pic.twitter.com/zoq9c8hFi2— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) September 2, 2020
He also claimed it wouldn't be long before they were biting his style.
Maphorisa later deleted his posts, but still the memes kept flooding in, with the star compared to everything from a jumping castle to Ronald McDonald and a Christmas tree.
😂😂😂😂 nkare Ke clown ea ko MC Donald's pic.twitter.com/WQ1O55LhOw— 💜Eve Mkhwanazi💜 (@EvelinahTebogo) September 2, 2020
I see where you got your inspiration. pic.twitter.com/uv3m12S7wW— Sbonelo Muzi (@SboneloMuzi) September 1, 2020
May day may day !!!! We have a target look like a Christmas tree take a fire pic.twitter.com/p3w54FY7nU— Emmanuel_UNA_Nemafhohoni ☆ (@emmanuel_jaguar) September 1, 2020
Mabena stop talking with the target! Fire, fire! pic.twitter.com/JszK3PdpiT— Hlonie Amon🔨 (@Hlonie_amon) September 1, 2020
Did You Copy This One....? pic.twitter.com/YNiAL6Mp3w— Phineas Tlhabane (@PhineasTlhaban2) September 1, 2020
The person behind this belongs here. pic.twitter.com/S2XO3QCcY6— Sibusiso🎤 (@Sibusiso__) September 2, 2020
When you piece those Legos you find under the couch together 😭😹 pic.twitter.com/7os7zuUoYr— 😊☺️ (@PA_Thomas_) September 2, 2020
I saw this coming, Phori phori don't let money change u your latest swag is a kak even those Gucci's u r wearing ain't suit u,try to wear nice, this outfit looks like 6ix9ine's hairstyle pic.twitter.com/9XT6tv3L9k— Black Power (@Subz_rsa) September 2, 2020
...and then somebody invites a Rakgadi to the fashion show pic.twitter.com/kWSyOwwpjr— Da Land Protector (@protector_da) September 2, 2020
Bathong! 🤣🤣🤣and the old Uma bag yona🤣🤣🤣 this look is for pretty school kids honestly 🤪🙄😎🤐 pic.twitter.com/gQE8ngSyEB— Veronica Mmathapelo Motlhoki (@veronicaThapi) September 2, 2020