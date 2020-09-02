TshisaLIVE

'Rakgadi of the fashion show'- DJ Maphorisa gets dragged for outfit ‘moemish’

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
02 September 2020 - 14:00
DJ Maphorisa was dragged for his outfit.
DJ Maphorisa was dragged for his outfit.
Image: DJ Maphorisa's Instagram

He's known for heating up the TL and dance floors with his hits, but DJ Maphorisa found himself on the Twitter trends list this week for a different reason: his outfit of the day.

Phori had the streets in meltdown mode on Wednesday when he posted a snap of himself in a colourful outfit and more layers than an onion.

DJ Maphorisa's original post on Instagram.
DJ Maphorisa's original post on Instagram.
Image: DJ Maphorisa's Instagram

The fashion police were ready to lock up Phori and throw away the key, flooding his comments with memes and messages dragging him for the look.

The star was not impressed by the backlash and made it clear that Twitter critics were straight from hell.

“I love Instagram comments more than Twitter. Twitter ke satan, shame,” he wrote.

He also claimed  it wouldn't be long before they were biting his style.

DJ Maphorisa's response.
DJ Maphorisa's response.
Image: DJ Maphorisa's Twitter

Maphorisa later deleted his posts, but still the memes kept flooding in, with the star compared to everything from a jumping castle to Ronald McDonald and a Christmas tree.

