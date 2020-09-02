TshisaLIVE

Thickleeyonce wants her teen sister to be left alone amid 'fatphobia' backlash

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
02 September 2020 - 12:00
Thickleeyonce has urged fans to leave her family out of the debate.
Thickleeyonce has urged fans to leave her family out of the debate.
Image: Instagram/Thickleeyonce

Thickleeyonce has issued a stern warning to trolls to leave her younger sister alone after she was targeted in backlash over the model's comments on fatphobia.

It all started when Thickleeyonce weighed in on a post by Glamour UK about embracing your body, by claiming that the body positivity movement was “not for slim bodies already accepted by society”. 

Her comments sparked a fierce debate on social media, with many claiming she was “body shaming” skinny girls.

She denied the claims, saying the plus-sized trend was being “hijacked” by models already accepted in society, but trolls soon came for her younger sister.

Thickleeyonce claims they told her “baby sister” the model hated her because she was skinny.

“My baby sister's DMs, no guys. No. Absolutely no ways. Someone just said to her: 'Your skinny legs make Thickleeyonce, your sister, puke. She hates you and your body but you are beautiful.' A whole adult to a 14-year-old girl.”

She told critics to stop being “weird” and leave her sister alone.

“I don’t care what they say about me, involving her is sick. I really don’t understand what’s wrong with people. These are fully grown adults,” she added.

Thickleeyonce again denied that she was discriminating against slim women but said that there was a real fatphobia, or bias against true plus-sized women, in the industry.

“Y’all were the same people fighting Pearl Thusi for saying Brown Skin Girl is also a song for light skin girls, but all of a sudden when it’s about fatphobia the chat is different?”

She said people were out to misunderstand her and she wasn't going to break her back trying to convince them to see her point.

“When people are committed to misunderstanding you, nothing you do or say will change their mind about you,” she added.

READ MORE

Body positivity movement 'hijacked by slim people': Thickleeyonce

Tweeps divided as comment sparks fierce debate
Lifestyle
21 hours ago

Thickleeyonce hits back at claims Nasty C 'fat shamed' her in new song

"Nasty C dm’d me months back about this, I was hella excited! Lol y’all must not bore me," Thickleeyonce said.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Thickleeyonce opens up about dating broke guys

Thickleeyonce on Ben 10s and dating scrubs "Once I tasted a man who cared about me, there was no looking back on scrubs,"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Thickleeyonce hits back at ‘delusional’ body shamers

"It’s wild how I’ll wear what everyone else wore but I’ll catch the smoke because I’m bigger".
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Makhadzi on her hectic past, being exploited and singing at taxi ranks TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Zinhle on dating: 'I think I'm still stupid in love, I go headfirst into ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi hits back at claims Vusi Nova should 'come out' TshisaLIVE
  4. Thickleeyonce hits back at claims Nasty C 'fat shamed' her in new song TshisaLIVE
  5. Leanne Manas recalls how Bob Mabena made her love news and journalism TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Pap en sous on the go? PapStix is SA's new ready-to-eat meal
No bail for pregnant woman accused of killing boyfriend with acid
X