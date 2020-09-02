Thickleeyonce wants her teen sister to be left alone amid 'fatphobia' backlash

Thickleeyonce has issued a stern warning to trolls to leave her younger sister alone after she was targeted in backlash over the model's comments on fatphobia.

It all started when Thickleeyonce weighed in on a post by Glamour UK about embracing your body, by claiming that the body positivity movement was “not for slim bodies already accepted by society”.

Her comments sparked a fierce debate on social media, with many claiming she was “body shaming” skinny girls.

She denied the claims, saying the plus-sized trend was being “hijacked” by models already accepted in society, but trolls soon came for her younger sister.

Thickleeyonce claims they told her “baby sister” the model hated her because she was skinny.

“My baby sister's DMs, no guys. No. Absolutely no ways. Someone just said to her: 'Your skinny legs make Thickleeyonce, your sister, puke. She hates you and your body but you are beautiful.' A whole adult to a 14-year-old girl.”

She told critics to stop being “weird” and leave her sister alone.

“I don’t care what they say about me, involving her is sick. I really don’t understand what’s wrong with people. These are fully grown adults,” she added.

Thickleeyonce again denied that she was discriminating against slim women but said that there was a real fatphobia, or bias against true plus-sized women, in the industry.

“Y’all were the same people fighting Pearl Thusi for saying Brown Skin Girl is also a song for light skin girls, but all of a sudden when it’s about fatphobia the chat is different?”

She said people were out to misunderstand her and she wasn't going to break her back trying to convince them to see her point.

“When people are committed to misunderstanding you, nothing you do or say will change their mind about you,” she added.