Zahara dragged for saying Chadwick Boseman was her 'dream husband'

As tributes and messages of condolence continue to pour in for Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Zahara's tribute received mixed reactions on social media.

Chadwick died over the weekend at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

The Loliwe hitmaker joined thousands of fans from around the world to express her sadness about the untimely death of the king of fictional Wakanda. However, Zahara left tweeps shook when she used the opportunity to tag Chad, and confess she had a crush on the late film star.

Zahara took to her Instagram to post a picture collage of herself and Chad wearing "matchy matchy" outfits, and shot her shot along with a tribute.

“Rest in peace my dream husband King @chadwickboseman. Now I will only meet you in pictures my hero,” the caption read.

The post has since been deleted.

While most people had no issue with Zahara's crush (because she surely wasn't the only one), they found the timing of her confession awkward. This landed the singer on the Twitter trends list as people tried to determine what she was thinking when she shared the post. Others defended her, saying people are allowed to mourn their heroes in their own ways.

Check out their reactions below.