TshisaLIVE

Black Coffee asks Ramaphosa to intervene as artists get arrested for Covid-19 protest shutdown

03 September 2020 - 10:00
Black Coffee asked the president to intervene.
Black Coffee asked the president to intervene.
Image: Black Coffee via Instagram

DJ Black Coffee has lent his voice to protests by musicians in KZN this week, slamming the government for the “vile treatment” given to those in the arts industry.

Several artists were arrested after conducting an illegal strike on the N3 near Durban on Wednesday. They were protesting about Covid-19 regulations related to hosting events and demanded that the government open up the entertainment industry.

Popular musicians DJ Merlon, Mshunqisi Dladla and Zodwa Wabantu were among those spotted in the crowd with placards calling for events to be open with at least 70% attendance.

Videos and pictures of protesters being chased and arrested went viral on social media under the hashtag #VulaPresident.

DJ Black Coffee weighed in on the arrests, slamming the government for the manner in which police responded to the protest. He also pleaded with president Ramaphosa to intervene.

“What has our industry done to receive such vile treatment, we need your intervention Mr President,” Black Coffee said.

Author Jackie Phamotse added her voice to comments on the protest, slamming the president for responding to artists' cries with “guns and teargas”.

“Dear Mr Cyril Ramaphosa you seem not to care about the arts industry! We have not been catered for during this lockdown! If guns and teargas is the only way you handle our hunger then so be it! We are tired of being ostracised. Please open the country!”

Rapper Cassper Nyovest added: “The entertainment industry doesn't feed artists only. There are cleaners, security guards, caterers, sound technicians, Pr, engineers, tent owners, barricade fence owners, light technicians who have lost their livelihoods since March. Think about them if not us.”

Here are some of the artists who made their voices heard.

READ MORE

Black Coffee thanks Drake for always 'sending the elevator back down'

Black Coffee also sends the elevator back down for others in his own way
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

DJ Black Coffee humbled to have been one of Chadwick Boseman's faves

Meanwhile, Chadwick's Black Panther co-star Michael B Jordan paid an emotional tribute to him.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Mzansi proud of DJ Sbu's business moves with MoFaya soft drinks

"This is a drink that celebrates you, you black person, because you need to celebrate yourself and be tired of drinking things whose origin you don't ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Black Coffee on making it big: I used to daydream about superstars visiting me & hanging out

DJ Black Coffee reminds fans to dream big just like he did
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Makhadzi on her hectic past, being exploited and singing at taxi ranks TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Khabzela’s pain left ‘The River’ fans ready to march to Phathu's ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi & DJ Zinhle slam 'dating' rumours: We don’t even entertain it TshisaLIVE
  4. Thickleeyonce hits back at claims Nasty C 'fat shamed' her in new song TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi hits back at claims Vusi Nova should 'come out' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'All aboard!'- Free health-care train stops in Gauteng for the first time
Battle of the PAs: Agrizzi vs Mokonyane in state capture inquiry
X