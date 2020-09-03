Black Coffee asks Ramaphosa to intervene as artists get arrested for Covid-19 protest shutdown

DJ Black Coffee has lent his voice to protests by musicians in KZN this week, slamming the government for the “vile treatment” given to those in the arts industry.

Several artists were arrested after conducting an illegal strike on the N3 near Durban on Wednesday. They were protesting about Covid-19 regulations related to hosting events and demanded that the government open up the entertainment industry.

Popular musicians DJ Merlon, Mshunqisi Dladla and Zodwa Wabantu were among those spotted in the crowd with placards calling for events to be open with at least 70% attendance.

Videos and pictures of protesters being chased and arrested went viral on social media under the hashtag #VulaPresident.

DJ Black Coffee weighed in on the arrests, slamming the government for the manner in which police responded to the protest. He also pleaded with president Ramaphosa to intervene.

“What has our industry done to receive such vile treatment, we need your intervention Mr President,” Black Coffee said.