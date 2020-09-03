Lady Zamar dragged for Limpopo 'praise' tweet

Musician Lady Zamar has defended herself against criticism, after she was dragged for her comments on the state of the music industry in Limpopo this week.

After the success of artists like Sho Madjozi and King Monada, Master KG and Nomcebo's Jerusalema has taken over the globe. Lady Zamar took to her Twitter to praise artists from Limpopo who have been doing the most on the international front.

She tweeted, “Limpopo has been representing globally for a minute now,” accompanied by a heart, plane and earth emoji.