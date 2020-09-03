Lady Zamar dragged for Limpopo 'praise' tweet
Talk about a misunderstanding!
Musician Lady Zamar has defended herself against criticism, after she was dragged for her comments on the state of the music industry in Limpopo this week.
After the success of artists like Sho Madjozi and King Monada, Master KG and Nomcebo's Jerusalema has taken over the globe. Lady Zamar took to her Twitter to praise artists from Limpopo who have been doing the most on the international front.
She tweeted, “Limpopo has been representing globally for a minute now,” accompanied by a heart, plane and earth emoji.
Limpopo has been representing globally for a minute now♥️✈️🌍— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) September 1, 2020
Unfortunately, for the Collide singer, her tweet didn't land the way she thought it would and some tweeps interpreted the phrase “a minute now” to be disrespectful.
They decided that Lady Zamar's intention with the tweet was dubious, even though it was clear to those who immediately understood her phrasing that she actually meant that artists from Limpopo have been carrying Mzansi on their shoulders internationally for a while now.
I don't think this is well phrased, what do you mean for a minute? pic.twitter.com/lT5kRfcPsu— Dr. Oscar_M🇿🇦 (@FulOsc) September 1, 2020
There there somewhere on that statement I see shots being fired💣🔫🔫 is that a beef? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/o5oLvDguMj— I'm Aaron S.A (@Imaaronsa) September 1, 2020
Not to be buried for a mere misunderstanding, Lady Zamar brought Google to help rescue her. She searched the term “for a minute now” and shared the screenshot for all the people who had missed the point.
“Google to the rescue for those who don’t get it. Viva Limpopo,” she said.
Google to the Rescue for those who don’t get it.. Viva Limpopo 🇿🇦✊🏾🌍 pic.twitter.com/i5jLNE1gVb— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) September 1, 2020