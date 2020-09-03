More than 58,000 fans sign petition calling for statue of Chadwick Boseman in his hometown

More than 58,800 people have signed a petition calling for a statue of the late Chadwick Boseman to be erected in his hometown in South Carolina, US.

Boseman died at his home in Los Angeles last week Friday at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer for four years.

The actor's family shared the news on his social media pages, sparking an outpouring of grief from fellow celebrities and fans, and now thousands are calling for the Black Panther actor to be honoured with a statue in his hometown, Anderson.

“Throughout his career, he has brought to life such historical figures as James Brown, Jackie Robinson, and Thurgood Marshall. However, most notably he was known for playing T'Challa the King of Wakanda also known as the Black Panther. This film, along with his entire body of work, has uplifted and inspired many Black Americans especially during the turbulent times our nation is going through,” read the petition.