TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah makes prestigious Fortune 40 Under 40 list, alongside Beyoncé

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
03 September 2020 - 09:00
Trevor Noah is one of the most influential entertainers in the world, according to Fortune.
Trevor Noah is one of the most influential entertainers in the world, according to Fortune.
Image: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

SA comedian Trevor Noah continues to make an affect globally, making the Fortune 40 Under 40 list of most influential people in the world.

The prestigious list was announced on Wednesday and highlights some of the world's most powerful emerging leaders in the categories of finance, technology, health care, government and politics, and media and entertainment.

The entertainment category mixes established stars with some of the brightest emerging talent and includes the likes of Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, actress Zendaya, Insecure star Issa Rae, Beyoncé and our very own Trevor Noah.

Reflecting on Trevor's career, the publication hailed him as “one of the most visible comedians in the US and beyond”.

“Since 2015, South African Trevor Noah has become one of the most visible comedians in the US and beyond as the host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, succeeding the wildly popular Jon Stewart.

“Noah is also an actor, writer, producer, and political commentator. He began his career in SA, where he was born to a black mother and white father, whose interracial relationship was illegal under apartheid. His childhood is the subject of No. 1 New York Times best-seller Born a Crime, which will be adapted for film with Lupita Nyong’o starring as his mother,” it wrote.

They highlighted his nine Emmy nominations and one win and gushed over his nine comedy specials and multiyear deal with Viacom, giving them first rights to all his future projects.

It is the first time that Trevor has featured on the list. The star also made his debut on the Forbes list of richest people last year, after he banked an estimated R430m in 2018.

He charted as the fourth-highest paid stand-up performer in the world, making his fortune mostly through stand-up.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Guaped! Fans go crazy over Trevor Noah’s R4.5m watch

The star's watch collection is worth millions
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Trevor Noah 'getting serious' with TV star Minka Kelly — reports

A source claimed the pair have been dating for "several months" and have been living together in New York for a while now.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

‘This was our king’ - SA 'Black Panther' stars pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman

'I have no words. I love you, my brother. #RIPChadwickBoseman," Atandwa Kani said.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Trevor Noah mocks 'soon-to-be-ex-president' Donald Trump in series of newspaper ads

Comedian and host of 'The Daily Show' in the US, Trevor Noah and his team have mocked US president Donald Trump in a full page hoax advert published ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Makhadzi on her hectic past, being exploited and singing at taxi ranks TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Khabzela’s pain left ‘The River’ fans ready to march to Phathu's ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi & DJ Zinhle slam 'dating' rumours: We don’t even entertain it TshisaLIVE
  4. Thickleeyonce hits back at claims Nasty C 'fat shamed' her in new song TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi hits back at claims Vusi Nova should 'come out' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'All aboard!'- Free health-care train stops in Gauteng for the first time
Battle of the PAs: Agrizzi vs Mokonyane in state capture inquiry
X