TshisaLIVE

WATCH | The guy can run! Here's why Dladla Mshunqisi is the talk of Mzansi

03 September 2020 - 14:00
Dladla Mshunqisi's video has gone viral.
Dladla Mshunqisi's video has gone viral.
Image: Instagram/Dladla Mshunqisi

Gqom artist Dladla Mshunqisi is the talk of Mzansi thanks to a viral video of the chubby musician running from the police, after things went haywire at an impromptu protest staged by Durban-based artists against Covid-19 regulations.

According to Sowetan, several artists were arrested after conducting an illegal strike on the N3 near Durban in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. They were protesting against Covid-19 regulations related to hosting events and demanded that the government open up the entertainment industry.

Videos and pictures of protesters being chased and arrested went viral on social media under the hashtag #VulaPresident. However, there was one video that left tweeps dead with laughter.

Dladla Mshunqisi running for his life shouldn't have been as funny as it turned out to be on Twitter, but it was. It left tweeps both shook at how fast he can run and how hilarious the whole ordeal was.

Users even edited his songs into the video. It doesn't help that Mshunqisi is almost always shouting in his songs, which makes the perfect ambience for a hectic scene.

Here are more hilarious reactions.

MORE

Black Coffee asks Ramaphosa to intervene as artists get arrested for Covid-19 protest shutdown

"What has our industry done to receive such vile treatment?" Black Coffee asked.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

WATCH | Top musicians' roadside concert shuts N3 in Durban

Musicians including DJ Tira, nqom star Dladla Mshunqisi and Babes Wodumo held an impromptu protest concert on a makeshift stage on the N3 in ...
News
1 day ago

Zodwa called out for visiting a friend under lockdown, not social distancing

"I know the rules and regulations but we are no longer at level five and scared. It was purely work."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Dladla Mshunqisi blesses himself with a new ride for the new year

Dladla Mshunqisi has blessed himself with a fancy new ride.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Makhadzi on her hectic past, being exploited and singing at taxi ranks TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Khabzela’s pain left ‘The River’ fans ready to march to Phathu's ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi & DJ Zinhle slam 'dating' rumours: We don’t even entertain it TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | 'Going in'- Janet Jackson gushes over 'Jerusalema' TshisaLIVE
  5. Thickleeyonce hits back at claims Nasty C 'fat shamed' her in new song TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' death: Third police suspect appears in court
'All aboard!'- Free health-care train stops in Gauteng for the first time
X